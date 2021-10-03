Coming soon: Wilmore events

(WILMORE, KS) Wilmore is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Wilmore:

Walk by Faith Women's Conference Pratt, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 115 E 4th St, Pratt, KS

Join us as Abundant Harvest Church of the Nazarene and The Front Porch are hosting a Women's Conference! "Grow through what you Go through" is our theme this year. We will have an amazing time of...

Movie "SHOW ME THE FATHER" Greensburg, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 200 S Main St, Greensburg, KS

Everyone has a unique father story. Whether positive or painful, it’s always personal and can deeply affect the core of our identity and direction of our lives. Kendrick Brothers’ SHOW ME THE...

Fall Festival Fundraiser for the Pratt Public Library Pratt, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 401 S Jackson St, Pratt, KS

Fall Festival Fundraiser for the Pratt Public Library Hosted By Pratt Public Library. Event starts at Thu Oct 14 2021 at 10:00 am and happening at Pratt., Save the date for a Fall Festival at the...

Fall Trail Ride Medicine Lodge, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Gypsum Hills Trail Rides http://www.gypsumhillstrailrides.com/?fbclid=IwAR2pq1lCq84dOlhX4rwvoHYJz3CgCAG5nrygCRnPwBQyyBP-jDC5FkGHanQ Details for camping can be found at Gypsum Hills Trail Rides...

The Front Porch BBQ Fest Pratt, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 115 E 4th St, Pratt, KS

Join us for our 3rd Annual BBQ Fest Saturday, October 9 at The Front Porch! Food will be served 11:00am to 2:00pm with an assortment of smoked, slow cooked, grilled, and griddled meats- plus...