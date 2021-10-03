Events on the Pinon calendar

(PINON, NM) Live events are lining up on the Pinon calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Pinon:

Reclaim & Restore County By County Alamogordo, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Address: 401 Fairgrounds Road, Alamogordo, NM 88310

Liberty is prejudice to no one, but neither is tyranny! & we’ve experienced the latter in the state of New Mexico & the US of A! #STAND4NM

Business Impact/Government Relations Alamogordo, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Address: 1301 N White Sands Blvd, Alamogordo, NM

Free and open to the public. Join us at the Chambers Business Impact/Government Relations meeting. This committee meets on a monthly basis to explore issues, events and activities the have or...

New Children’s Book Release & Book Signing by Josette Herrell, BJ Quest & Illustrator Diana Sill Alamogordo, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Bring the kids in costume or out for a grand book signing and release of 2 new books by local authors Josette Herrell, BJ Quest & Illustrations by Diana Sill at Roadrunner Emporium, Fine Arts...

Aspencade Tours Cloudcroft, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 1001 James Canyon Hwy, Cloudcroft, NM

https://coolcloudcroft.com/aspencade/ TIME: 9AM (WE WILL BE LEAVING THE CHAMBER AT 9:30AM) WHERE: CLOUDCROFT CHAMBER OF COMMERCE FOR MORE INFORMATION: 575-682-2733 Meet at the Chamber to be...

Council Meeting of Governing Body Cloudcroft, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 201 Burro Ave, Cloudcroft, NM

NOTICE is hereby given in accordance with Section 10-15-1 (B) of the Open Meetings act (NMSA 1978, Sections 10-15-01 through 10-15-04), that the City Council and Boards of the Village of...