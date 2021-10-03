Santa Fe calendar: Coming events

(SANTA FE, MO) Live events are lining up on the Santa Fe calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Santa Fe area:

Community Trunk or Treat 2021 Mexico, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: S Clark St, Mexico, MO

Mexico's Community Trunk or Treat is on for 2021! We'll have games, candy, and fun for the whole family...and as always, everything is completely free! We'll see you on the Mexico Square on...

Monroe County Farmers' Market Paris, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 300 N Main St # 201, Paris, MO

Season:Summer Market Hours: May 1 - October 30, 2021Saturday, 9am - 12pm Location:Monroe County Courthouse lawn: 300 N Main, Paris, MO 65275

Open House Mexico, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

During these open house events, you will learn about MMA in a small group setting, and will get to spend time with Academy leadership, admissions counselors and faculty. Events begin at 9 a.m. and...

Halloween Havoc by Filthy Promotions Paris, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Address: 415 East Locust Street, Paris, MO 65275

2021 Gut-N-Go Pre-Registration for Halloween Havoc in Paris, Missouri

Mexico Middle School XC Race Mexico, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: Mexico, MO

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 Mexico Middle School XC Race, hosted by Mexico Middle School in Mexico MO. Starting Tuesday, October 5th.