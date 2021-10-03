Live events coming up in Burnt Prairie

(BURNT PRAIRIE, IL) Live events are coming to Burnt Prairie.

Town Plan Commission Meeting New Harmony, IN

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 520 Church St, New Harmony, IN

Commission meetings are the first Thursday of each month in the Town Hall at 5 p.m.



Hudsy LIVE! Fairfield, IL

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:55 PM

Hudsy is a high-energy singer/songwriter from Dauphin, Manitoba, Canada. Because of his small town upbringing, his original influences were classic rock and country until going to University where...

On Her Shoulders; Francis Wright and The Women's Movement New Harmony, IN

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. Jan Kahle, a lifelong resident of New Harmony, will discuss Francis "Fanny" Wright and her influence in the Women's Rights Movement.

Robert Owen, Harmonic Passions and the Practice of Happiness New Harmony, IN

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 401 N Arthur St, New Harmony, IN

Universal happiness was the goal of Robert Owen’s ‘new moral world’ or the ‘rational system of society’, and he promised to eradicate bad passions. If Owen’s story is well known, much less has...

Better Breathers Club Fairfield, IL

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 303 NW 11th St, Fairfield, IL

Living with a chronic lung disease can be easier. Better Breathers Clubs are welcoming support groups for individuals with chronic lung disease and their caregivers. Learn better ways to cope with...