Burnt Prairie, IL

Live events coming up in Burnt Prairie

Burnt Prairie News Flash
 6 days ago

(BURNT PRAIRIE, IL) Live events are coming to Burnt Prairie.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Burnt Prairie:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yAdgv_0cFqR5An00

Town Plan Commission Meeting

New Harmony, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 520 Church St, New Harmony, IN

Commission meetings are the first Thursday of each month in the Town Hall at 5 p.m.\n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vJydB_0cFqR5An00

Hudsy LIVE!

Fairfield, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:55 PM

Hudsy is a high-energy singer/songwriter from Dauphin, Manitoba, Canada. Because of his small town upbringing, his original influences were classic rock and country until going to University where...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y07Au_0cFqR5An00

On Her Shoulders; Francis Wright and The Women's Movement

New Harmony, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. Jan Kahle, a lifelong resident of New Harmony, will discuss Francis "Fanny" Wright and her influence in the Women's Rights Movement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PjSXZ_0cFqR5An00

Robert Owen, Harmonic Passions and the Practice of Happiness

New Harmony, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 401 N Arthur St, New Harmony, IN

Universal happiness was the goal of Robert Owen’s ‘new moral world’ or the ‘rational system of society’, and he promised to eradicate bad passions. If Owen’s story is well known, much less has...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ygb9G_0cFqR5An00

Better Breathers Club

Fairfield, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 303 NW 11th St, Fairfield, IL

Living with a chronic lung disease can be easier. Better Breathers Clubs are welcoming support groups for individuals with chronic lung disease and their caregivers. Learn better ways to cope with...

Burnt Prairie, IL
