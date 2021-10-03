CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drewsey, OR

Drewsey events calendar

Drewsey Digest
Drewsey Digest
 6 days ago

(DREWSEY, OR) Drewsey is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Drewsey:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Q4aH_0cFqR4I400

Stewardship party: Burns Paiute Tribe Sagebrush Steppe Planting

Juntura, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Prepare to get your hands dirty! For this stewardship program we will be working in the uplands of Eastern Oregon, supporting the Burns Paiute Tribe's Natural Resources staff with a project...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zi6PS_0cFqR4I400

Pottery Open Studio at Frontier Art Center

Burns, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 484 N Broadway Ave, Burns, OR

Come to Pottery Open Studio at the Frontier Art Center every Thursday. All ages and experience welcome. Practice your craft, or try your hand at pinch pots, coil pots, constructing with slabs, or...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12H7Db_0cFqR4I400

Burns Planning Commission

Burns, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 242 S Broadway Ave, Burns, OR

The Burns Planning Commission meets the third Thursday of each month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kt4sB_0cFqR4I400

Community & Senior Lunch

Burns, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: 17 S Alder Ave, Burns, OR

Enjoy a great meal at the Senior & Community Center. Menu can be found on the website: http://co.harney.or.us/index.php/senior-community-services-center-home Community members and Businesses...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cQ5qV_0cFqR4I400

Narcotics Anonmous

Burns, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Narcotics Anonymous meets every Thursday at 6 pm at LIFE, 74 S Alvord in Burns

With Drewsey Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

