Timber, OR

Timber calendar: Events coming up

 6 days ago

(TIMBER, OR) Timber is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Timber:

Stub Stewart Trail Challenge

Buxton, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: Buxton, OR

The 1/2 Marathon (13 Miler) will start at 9:00am from the Hill Top Day Use Area at Stub Stewart State Park. The 1/4 Marathon (6.25 Miler) will start at 10am from the Hill Top Day Use Area at Stub...

Senior Preview Scholarship Day | Virtual

Forest Grove, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Address: 2043 College Way, Forest Grove, OR

Pacific University Undergraduate Admissions invites high school seniors and their guests to connect with our campus and community. Register now for a 2021 Senior Preview Scholarship Day.

Wedding

Gales Creek, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 57011 NW Wilson River Hwy, Gales Creek, OR

Chilstrom-McLemore wedding. The event is a potluck, and costumes are encouraged

Fall Break Backpacking Trip | Outdoor Pursuits

Forest Grove, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Join student leaders with Outdoor Pursuits for a weekend in the rugged and beautiful Mt. Theilsen.

Graveside

Forest Grove, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 1161 SW Pacific Ave, Forest Grove, OR

Here is Robert B. Loomis’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. We are sad to announce that on September 13, 2021, at the age of 99, Robert B. Loomis (Forest Grove, Oregon...

ABOUT

With Timber Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

