Tupelo, AR

Events on the Tupelo calendar

Tupelo Dispatch
Tupelo Dispatch
 6 days ago

(TUPELO, AR) Tupelo has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Tupelo area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UZtRz_0cFqR2Wc00

Downtown Newport Farmers Market

Newport, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Seasons: Summer Market Hours: May 22 - October, 2021Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7am Location: 201 Malcolm Newport, Arkansas 72112

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22zu6Y_0cFqR2Wc00

Immeasurably More | Reconnect • Refuel • Restore

Judsonia, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 128 Highway Church Road, Judsonia, AR 72081

Reconnect - Refuel - Restore at Immeasurably More featuring author and writing coach, Nika Maples.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iulVO_0cFqR2Wc00

Arkansas SkyDome Planetarium | Nature | Farmers Electric Cooperative Family Nights

Newport, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Come early in the afternoon and climb in the Arkansas SkyDome Planetarium and see the night sky. Learn how to find the constellations and see where the astronauts have traveled. Displays include...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mOGVG_0cFqR2Wc00

Cory Jackson

Weiner, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 208 Kings Hwy, Weiner, AR

Beautifully bridging the gap between today's modern country music and the classic country sounds of the past, Arkansas-born Cory Jackson is an independent singer, songwri...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=114vog_0cFqR2Wc00

PECS Level 1 Training: In-person & Virtual

Searcy, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 915 E. Market Ave, Searcy, AR 72149

Learn how to use the Picture Exchange Communication System (PECS)!

Tupelo Dispatch

Tupelo Dispatch

Tupelo, AR
ABOUT

With Tupelo Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

