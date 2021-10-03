Events on the Tupelo calendar
(TUPELO, AR) Tupelo has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
These events are coming up in the Tupelo area:
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 AM
Seasons: Summer Market Hours: May 22 - October, 2021Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7am Location: 201 Malcolm Newport, Arkansas 72112
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM
Address: 128 Highway Church Road, Judsonia, AR 72081
Reconnect - Refuel - Restore at Immeasurably More featuring author and writing coach, Nika Maples.
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Come early in the afternoon and climb in the Arkansas SkyDome Planetarium and see the night sky. Learn how to find the constellations and see where the astronauts have traveled. Displays include...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Address: 208 Kings Hwy, Weiner, AR
Beautifully bridging the gap between today's modern country music and the classic country sounds of the past, Arkansas-born Cory Jackson is an independent singer, songwri...
Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Address: 915 E. Market Ave, Searcy, AR 72149
Learn how to use the Picture Exchange Communication System (PECS)!
