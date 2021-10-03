Desert Center events calendar

(DESERT CENTER, CA) Live events are lining up on the Desert Center calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Desert Center:

JP43 1-on-1 SoCal Chuckwalla Desert Center, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 25300 Rice Rd, Desert Center, CA 92239

We’ve been fortunate enough to train some of the motorcycle world’s best and brightest. And now this training is available to you! Getting t

PCA-SDR Time Trial – Chuckwalla CCW Double Points Desert Center, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 25300 Rice Rd, Desert Center, CA

CHUCKWALLA DE/TIME TRIAL. OCTOBER 16-17, 2021 (COVID-19 COMPLIANT PRE-TECH INSPECTION). REGISTRATION OPENS September 5 at 9am PST. Sponsored By SDR Sponsors: – Apex Construction – Autos...

2 Wheels Track Days Desert Center, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 25300 Rice Rd, Desert Center, CA

Join us for a fast Friday @ Chuckwalla Valley raceway. We will run CW direction from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. We offer programs and discounts to make your track day experience unique. First time to the...

JP43 Training School Desert Center, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 25300 Rice Rd, Desert Center, CA

JP43 1-on-1 SoCal Chuckwalla at Chuckwalla Valley Raceway on Oct 9th, 8:00am

Racers Edge Track Days and Private Coaching Days Desert Center, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 25300 Rice Rd, Desert Center, CA

