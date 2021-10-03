CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Desert Center, CA

Desert Center events calendar

Desert Center News Beat
Desert Center News Beat
 6 days ago

(DESERT CENTER, CA) Live events are lining up on the Desert Center calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Desert Center:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ACcbA_0cFqR1dt00

JP43 1-on-1 SoCal Chuckwalla

Desert Center, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 25300 Rice Rd, Desert Center, CA 92239

We’ve been fortunate enough to train some of the motorcycle world’s best and brightest. And now this training is available to you! Getting t

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ydppD_0cFqR1dt00

PCA-SDR Time Trial – Chuckwalla CCW Double Points

Desert Center, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 25300 Rice Rd, Desert Center, CA

CHUCKWALLA DE/TIME TRIAL. OCTOBER 16-17, 2021 (COVID-19 COMPLIANT PRE-TECH INSPECTION). REGISTRATION OPENS September 5 at 9am PST. Sponsored By SDR Sponsors: – Apex Construction – Autos...

Learn More

2 Wheels Track Days

Desert Center, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 25300 Rice Rd, Desert Center, CA

Join us for a fast Friday @ Chuckwalla Valley raceway. We will run CW direction from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. We offer programs and discounts to make your track day experience unique. First time to the...

Learn More

JP43 Training School

Desert Center, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 25300 Rice Rd, Desert Center, CA

JP43 1-on-1 SoCal Chuckwalla at Chuckwalla Valley Raceway on Oct 9th, 8:00am

Learn More

Racers Edge Track Days and Private Coaching Days

Desert Center, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 25300 Rice Rd, Desert Center, CA

Private Track Day Premium WordPress Themes DownloadFree Download WordPress ThemesDownload WordPress ThemesFree Download WordPress Themesudemy paid course free downloaddownload huawei firmwareFree...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Desert Center, CA
Local
California Government
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Standup Comedy#Live Events#In The Desert#Sun Oct 10#Chuckwalla De#Cw#Chuckwalla Valley Raceway#Downloadfree
Desert Center News Beat

Desert Center News Beat

Desert Center, CA
5
Followers
181
Post
282
Views
ABOUT

With Desert Center News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy