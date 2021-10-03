Ruby Valley events coming soon

(RUBY VALLEY, NV) Ruby Valley has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ruby Valley:

Evil Dead: The Musical Elko, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:30 PM

Address: 303 3rd Street, Elko, NV 89801

Ghost Light Productions and The Stage Door Present an October Blood Bath Event: Evil Dead the Musical!

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Elko, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Elko, NV 89801

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Ghost Tour 2021 Elko, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 506 Silver Street, Elko, NV 89801

A tour through Elko's creepy past, complete with wine and appetizers!

Girls Night Out The Show at Rubie's Nightclub (Elko, NV) Elko, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:30 PM

Address: 442 Idaho Street, Elko, NV 89801

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Elko! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 7pm