Ruby Valley events coming soon

Ruby Valley Digest
 6 days ago

(RUBY VALLEY, NV) Ruby Valley has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ruby Valley:

Evil Dead: The Musical

Elko, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:30 PM

Address: 303 3rd Street, Elko, NV 89801

Ghost Light Productions and The Stage Door Present an October Blood Bath Event: Evil Dead the Musical!

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Elko, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Elko, NV 89801

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Ghost Tour 2021

Elko, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 506 Silver Street, Elko, NV 89801

A tour through Elko's creepy past, complete with wine and appetizers!

Girls Night Out The Show at Rubie's Nightclub (Elko, NV)

Elko, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:30 PM

Address: 442 Idaho Street, Elko, NV 89801

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Elko! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 7pm

Elko Daily Free Press

Tribal, Spring Creek residents among new COVID cases in Elko County

ELKO – Elko County added 55 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday but no additional deaths were reported. Hospitalizations were listed at 35, up from 31 on Monday. The latest surge of coronavirus appears to be having a disproportionate impact on the county’s native population. About 6.4% of residents are American Indian but 8.5% of the new cases reported last week were tribal.
Ruby Valley Digest

ABOUT

With Ruby Valley Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

