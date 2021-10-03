Ruby Valley events coming soon
(RUBY VALLEY, NV) Ruby Valley has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ruby Valley:
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:30 PM
Address: 303 3rd Street, Elko, NV 89801
Ghost Light Productions and The Stage Door Present an October Blood Bath Event: Evil Dead the Musical!
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM
Address: 123 Main Street, Elko, NV 89801
Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM
Address: 506 Silver Street, Elko, NV 89801
A tour through Elko's creepy past, complete with wine and appetizers!
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:30 PM
Address: 442 Idaho Street, Elko, NV 89801
Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Elko! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 7pm
