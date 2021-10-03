Coming soon: Midkiff events
(MIDKIFF, TX) Live events are coming to Midkiff.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Midkiff:
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Address: 105 North Main Street, Midland, TX 79701
The Real Women Conference is for all women seeking encouragement, a connection with new friends, and an encounter with God.
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Address: 13301 Farm to Market Road 1379, Midland, TX 79706
Come out to support the Iron Freedom Foundation for our Second Annual Clay Tournament.
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 AM
Address: Virtual via Zoom, Midland, TX 79701
This three-day challenge is for working women who've been diagnosed with an autoimmune illness and need help with self-care & boundaries.
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 230 Golf Course Rd, Crane, TX
MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 District 5-3A Championship, hosted by Crane in Crane TX. Starting Monday, October 11th.
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM
Address: 123 Main Street, Odessa, TX 79760
Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!
