Midkiff, TX

Coming soon: Midkiff events

Midkiff Digest
Midkiff Digest
 6 days ago

(MIDKIFF, TX) Live events are coming to Midkiff.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Midkiff:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CI4AS_0cFqQxLd00

Real Women Conference 2021: Glorious Exchange

Midland, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 105 North Main Street, Midland, TX 79701

The Real Women Conference is for all women seeking encouragement, a connection with new friends, and an encounter with God.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j4tLv_0cFqQxLd00

The Iron Freedom Foundation Second Annual Clay Tournament

Midland, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 13301 Farm to Market Road 1379, Midland, TX 79706

Come out to support the Iron Freedom Foundation for our Second Annual Clay Tournament.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1177n4_0cFqQxLd00

Fight the Flare: Set Boundaries For Your Best Health - Midland

Midland, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Midland, TX 79701

This three-day challenge is for working women who've been diagnosed with an autoimmune illness and need help with self-care & boundaries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PcqCp_0cFqQxLd00

District 5-3A Championship

Crane, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 230 Golf Course Rd, Crane, TX

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 District 5-3A Championship, hosted by Crane in Crane TX. Starting Monday, October 11th.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xep8N_0cFqQxLd00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Odessa, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Odessa, TX 79760

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
#Live Events#Sun Oct 10#Milesplits#Crane Tx
Midkiff Digest

Midkiff Digest

Midkiff, TX
