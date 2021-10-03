Live events Mayfield — what’s coming up

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(MAYFIELD, KS) Live events are coming to Mayfield.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mayfield:

Friends Meeting

Mulvane, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 408 N 2nd Ave, Mulvane, KS

October is our annual meeting. This meeting we will discuss how the Old Settlers window display went and what we have planned for the year ahead! Please join the Friends group to help support the...

The Sunflower State Classic IX

Wellington, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 698 E 30th Ave N, Wellington, KS

The Sunflower State Classic IX is on Facebook. To connect with The Sunflower State Classic IX, join Facebook today.

Halloween Spooky Sip & Shop

Peck, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 951 East 119th St S, Peck, KS

MARK YOUR CALENDARS! We are so excited to have another Sip & Shop from 1pm-4pm in our Vineyard Hall at our Winery in Peck, KS. You'll be able to stop in, shop, sample wines, and have a great time...

Fall Festival

Wellington, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 208 N Washington Ave # 1, Wellington, KS

FALL FESTIVAL 2021!! The Fall Festival, sponsored by Cowley College will include our Art & Craft Fair (9am-2pm) with lots of vendors & shopping - stage performances with Encore Dancers & Infinity...

Haunted Stroll: Fairytale Trail

Clearwater, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 7800 South 103rd Street West, Clearwater, KS 67026

Venture through the trails of Starwoods with Girl Scouts during the daytime Fairytale Trail.

