Live events coming up in Baker
(BAKER, NV) Baker is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
These events are coming up in the Baker area:
Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 12:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 01:40 PM
Address: 145 W 15th St, Ely, NV
The PAW Patrol is on a roll! When their biggest rival, Humdinger, becomes Mayor of nearby Adventure City and starts wreaking havoc, Ryder and everyone’s favorite heroic pups kick into high gear to...
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Address: 1100 Ave A, Ely, NV
It happens each October in this remote mountain town of Ely Nevada. The days grow shorter and the nights take on a definite chill. They say the Ghost Train of Old Ely comes "alive" in a whole...
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Address: 1100 Ave A, Ely, NV
WHAT: The Ghost Train of Old Ely seems to be invaded by a band of demons, ghosts, and goblins on many of these Autumn evenings. WHEN: On several nights in October we dare to send a trainload of...
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 PM
Address: US Highway 93-Success Summit, Ely, NV
Take it to the Lake Half Marathon & 10K takes place on September 18 in the beautiful Schell Creek Mountains outside Ely, NV and ends at Cave Lake State Park!
