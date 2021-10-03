Live events coming up in Baker

(BAKER, NV) Baker is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Baker area:

Paw Patrol The Movie - Rated G Ely, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 01:40 PM

Address: 145 W 15th St, Ely, NV

The PAW Patrol is on a roll! When their biggest rival, Humdinger, becomes Mayor of nearby Adventure City and starts wreaking havoc, Ryder and everyone’s favorite heroic pups kick into high gear to...

Nevada Northern Railway’s Haunted Ghost Train Ely, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 1100 Ave A, Ely, NV

It happens each October in this remote mountain town of Ely Nevada. The days grow shorter and the nights take on a definite chill. They say the Ghost Train of Old Ely comes "alive" in a whole...

The Haunted Ghost Train of Old Ely Ely, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 1100 Ave A, Ely, NV

WHAT: The Ghost Train of Old Ely seems to be invaded by a band of demons, ghosts, and goblins on many of these Autumn evenings. WHEN: On several nights in October we dare to send a trainload of...

Take It To The Lake Ely, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: US Highway 93-Success Summit, Ely, NV

Take it to the Lake Half Marathon & 10K takes place on September 18 in the beautiful Schell Creek Mountains outside Ely, NV and ends at Cave Lake State Park!