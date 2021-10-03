Live events on the horizon in Holstein

(HOLSTEIN, NE) Holstein is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Holstein:

Festival of Christmas Trees Hastings, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 03:59 PM

Address: 1330 N Burlington Ave, Hastings, NE

Runs through January 1. Area clubs community groups and non-profit organizations decorate Christmas trees throughout the museum turning it into a Christmas forest.

Spookfest 2021 Hastings, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 2750 Osborne Dr E, Hastings, NE

Join us again this year for a fun-filled day of Halloween activities! Enter your decorated vehicle in our trunk-or-treat for a chance at winning $500. There will be trick or treating, carnival...

Trick or Treat in Downtown Hastings Hastings, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Bring your ghouls & goblins Friday, October 29 to Downtown Hastings for some fun! Businesses will be offering free candy 3p - 5p. Pease note date change.

Johnny Cash -Trio-@ Minden Opera House Minden, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 322 E 5th St, Minden, NE

SPONSORED BY Y102 Bill Forness & The Tennessee Two perform a theatrical tribute to the ‘Man In Black’ with an authentic stage presence Johnny Cash fans deserve! The show delivers hits from the...

Goodyear 13-28 Tractor Tires Minden, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Goodyear 18.4-26 Tractor Tires & Rims, Qty ( 2 ), 8-Bolt Pattern, R1 Disclaimer This Item was not Functionally Tested and no guarantees on condition or operability are made by BigIron. It is the...