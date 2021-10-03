Rodeo events coming soon

(RODEO, NM) Live events are lining up on the Rodeo calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Rodeo:

Cicero Prep Academy Girls Varsity Volleyball @ Valley Union Elfrida, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 4088 W Jefferson Rd, Elfrida, AZ

The Valley Union (Elfrida, AZ) varsity volleyball team has a home non-conference match vs. Cicero Prep Academy (Scottsdale, AZ) on Saturday, October 23 @ 2p.

Pearce Wine Mixer 2021 Pearce, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 274 E Pearce Road, Pearce, AZ 85625

It's time for our fall Pearce Wine Mixer hosted by Four Tails Vineyard - local wineries, vendors, music, food and fun!

Rendezvouz @ The Ranch Fall Fling & Wine Time Pearce, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 11878 South Elkhorn Road, Pearce, AZ 85625

Its that time of year again, time to come on out and visit us at The Ranch for food, fun and this year WINE!