CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rodeo, NM

Rodeo events coming soon

Rodeo News Beat
Rodeo News Beat
 6 days ago

(RODEO, NM) Live events are lining up on the Rodeo calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Rodeo:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H6FR0_0cFqQtoj00

Cicero Prep Academy Girls Varsity Volleyball @ Valley Union

Elfrida, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 4088 W Jefferson Rd, Elfrida, AZ

The Valley Union (Elfrida, AZ) varsity volleyball team has a home non-conference match vs. Cicero Prep Academy (Scottsdale, AZ) on Saturday, October 23 @ 2p.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ogJkd_0cFqQtoj00

Pearce Wine Mixer 2021

Pearce, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 274 E Pearce Road, Pearce, AZ 85625

It's time for our fall Pearce Wine Mixer hosted by Four Tails Vineyard - local wineries, vendors, music, food and fun!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aHCWP_0cFqQtoj00

Rendezvouz @ The Ranch Fall Fling & Wine Time

Pearce, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 11878 South Elkhorn Road, Pearce, AZ 85625

Its that time of year again, time to come on out and visit us at The Ranch for food, fun and this year WINE!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rodeo, NM
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Az The Valley Union#Cicero Prep Academy#Az 85625
Rodeo News Beat

Rodeo News Beat

Rodeo, NM
1
Followers
171
Post
76
Views
ABOUT

With Rodeo News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy