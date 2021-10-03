Shell calendar: Events coming up

(SHELL, WY) Shell has a full slate of live events coming up.

These events are coming up in the Shell area:

Friday Enrichment Camp (FEC) Ranchester, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 124 Dayton St, Ranchester, WY

website builder 9/24 – Fall Celebration. Let’s celebrate Fall with a trip up TR Canyon and Fall themed arts and crafts! 10/1 – Game Day. We will play games of all shapes and sizes. active games...

7th Annual Chili Cook-Off and Dance Dayton, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 410 Bridge St, Dayton, WY

Enter your chili to see if you can win! Family friendly event - Chili meal and beverage. Dance to Cruisin'!

Innominate Concert Series: Jenner Fox Ranchester, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 652 US-14, Ranchester, WY

Join us for the next in our series of house concerts at Innominate Coffeehouse & Bakery, featuring local favorite Jenner Fox. Video: https://youtu.be/JMwC-qB53lY Video...

Sip and Paint-"So Blessed" Fall Pumpkin with frame Lovell, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 1083 Ln 12, Lovell, WY

Join our instructor Kristina for our "So Blessed" Fall Pumpkin painting. This fresh fall pumpkin design will be created on a wooden canvas with a custom frame farmhouse style frame so you can...