CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shell, WY

Shell calendar: Events coming up

Shell Today
Shell Today
 6 days ago

(SHELL, WY) Shell has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Shell area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Yb7T_0cFqQsw000

Friday Enrichment Camp (FEC)

Ranchester, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 124 Dayton St, Ranchester, WY

website builder 9/24 – Fall Celebration. Let’s celebrate Fall with a trip up TR Canyon and Fall themed arts and crafts! 10/1 – Game Day. We will play games of all shapes and sizes. active games...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ECtWB_0cFqQsw000

7th Annual Chili Cook-Off and Dance

Dayton, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 410 Bridge St, Dayton, WY

Enter your chili to see if you can win! Family friendly event - Chili meal and beverage. Dance to Cruisin'!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CN4gb_0cFqQsw000

Innominate Concert Series: Jenner Fox

Ranchester, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 652 US-14, Ranchester, WY

Join us for the next in our series of house concerts at Innominate Coffeehouse & Bakery, featuring local favorite Jenner Fox. Video: https://youtu.be/JMwC-qB53lY Video...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jPt9g_0cFqQsw000

Sip and Paint-"So Blessed" Fall Pumpkin with frame

Lovell, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 1083 Ln 12, Lovell, WY

Join our instructor Kristina for our "So Blessed" Fall Pumpkin painting. This fresh fall pumpkin design will be created on a wooden canvas with a custom frame farmhouse style frame so you can...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shell, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
City
Dayton, WY
City
Ranchester, WY
City
Lovell, WY
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Dance#Coffeehouse#Arts And Crafts
Shell Today

Shell Today

Shell, WY
1
Followers
223
Post
161
Views
ABOUT

With Shell Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy