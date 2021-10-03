Live events coming up in Harper

(HARPER, OR) Live events are lining up on the Harper calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Harper:

Joker and Jester Comedy Tour Nyssa, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 207 Main St, Nyssa, OR

Comedy Events in Nyssa, Laugh a loud with the live stand up comedy shows happening in the city.

Decorative Pumpkin Making Class Payette, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Join ​me for an afternoon of Pumpkin everything! Decorate your pumpkin with paint, fabric, rope, yarn...the options are endless. I will guide you through your creative process while serving up...

Understanding Soils in Yards and Gardens Parma, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 211 US-95, Parma, ID

Classes to run weekly through mid-November, resume in early 2022. Western Laboratories owner and soil scientist John Taberna to cover plant and soil chemistry, physiology and pathology, plant...

Celebrate Recovery Ontario, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Celebrate Recovery is a faith-based, life changing, recovery program that helps people to overcome hurts, habits, hang-ups and addictions.

TVCC Women's 2022 & 2023 Prospect Soccer ID Camp Ontario, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 650 College Boulevard, Ontario, OR 97914

Women's soccer Id camp for prospective players looking to study and play at TVCC.