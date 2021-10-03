CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harper, OR

Live events coming up in Harper

Harper Updates
Harper Updates
 6 days ago

(HARPER, OR) Live events are lining up on the Harper calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Harper:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xStmv_0cFqQr3H00

Joker and Jester Comedy Tour

Nyssa, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 207 Main St, Nyssa, OR

Comedy Events in Nyssa, Laugh a loud with the live stand up comedy shows happening in the city.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ONhDN_0cFqQr3H00

Decorative Pumpkin Making Class

Payette, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Join ​me for an afternoon of Pumpkin everything! Decorate your pumpkin with paint, fabric, rope, yarn...the options are endless. I will guide you through your creative process while serving up...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3adgOv_0cFqQr3H00

Understanding Soils in Yards and Gardens

Parma, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 211 US-95, Parma, ID

Classes to run weekly through mid-November, resume in early 2022. Western Laboratories owner and soil scientist John Taberna to cover plant and soil chemistry, physiology and pathology, plant...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hMg2R_0cFqQr3H00

Celebrate Recovery

Ontario, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Celebrate Recovery is a faith-based, life changing, recovery program that helps people to overcome hurts, habits, hang-ups and addictions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01CzhW_0cFqQr3H00

TVCC Women's 2022 & 2023 Prospect Soccer ID Camp

Ontario, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 650 College Boulevard, Ontario, OR 97914

Women's soccer Id camp for prospective players looking to study and play at TVCC.

Harper Updates

Harper Updates

Harper, OR
7
Followers
231
Post
296
Views
ABOUT

With Harper Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

