Grenora calendar: Events coming up

(GRENORA, ND) Live events are coming to Grenora.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Grenora:

Williston, ND – Muddy Buck Chapter Beers for Deer Williston, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1002 2nd St W, Williston, ND

Please join the Muddy Buck Chapter of MDF for a Beers 4 Deer event at River’s Edge Bar & Grill in Williston, ND. Check out what MDF is doing in the area and across the mule deer habitat range!

Business After Hours hosted by Williston Senior Center Williston, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 18 Main St, Williston, ND

Join us for an evening of networking with your fellow Chamber Members while getting the chance to get to know our host business while enjoying drinks and appetizers!

Rock Club 2021 Williston, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:59 PM

Address: Im Brauke 17, 58802 Balve

Oliver Schubert - DJ des ehemaligen PointOne in Hemer - legt die besten Rock-Hits der 80er und 90er auf. Kultiger Abend mit Retro-Flair!

Anniversary Party!! Williston, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 224 Main St, Williston, ND

Anniversary Party!! at Cooks on Main, 224 Main St, Williston, United States on Fri Oct 08 2021 at 04:00 pm to 08:00 pm

Willow Wahl Family Benefit Williston, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 916 Main St, Williston, ND

Please join the Williston Rotary Club & Gate City Bank for a benefit for Willow Wahl and Family. Spaghetti Dinner and Silent Auction!