Watton, MI

What’s up Watton: Local events calendar

Watton News Flash
 6 days ago

(WATTON, MI) Watton is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Watton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30xEIg_0cFqQpHp00

Alias Brass

Crystal Falls, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 304 Superior Ave, Crystal Falls, MI

The Alias Brass Company, founded in 2013, is a collaboration of five uniquely talented artists from across the nation. The Alias Brass Company’s performances are comprised of standards and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jrS6u_0cFqQpHp00

Corn Mazes & Family Fun For Everyone

Crystal Falls, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 178 Fisher Rd, Crystal Falls, MI

Loud Acres Farm LLC Corn Mazes Sunday October 3rd hours 12-6 pm PETTING ZOO ONLY ON SUNDAYS .. FRINGES FARMS .. PURCHASE A FEED CUP FOR 1$ TO FEED THE ANIMALS.. $10 ADMISSION.. KIDS AND UNDER...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02jJYa_0cFqQpHp00

Hunks the Show

Watersmeet, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 06:30 PM

Address: N5384 U.S. 45, Watersmeet, MI 49969

HUNKS is coming to the Northwoods! With hard abs, cute faces, and sexy moves performing elaborate and creative choreography!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G6fPy_0cFqQpHp00

Evaluation to Improve Health Outcomes: Get More Grants and Better Results

Baraga, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 16449 Michigan Avenue, Baraga, MI 49908

This Workshop will provide a working understanding of planning and conducting evaluations for sponsored projects in the healthcare setting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZCTaB_0cFqQpHp00

Join Scouting Info Meeting with Pack 3505 at Stambaugh Elementary School

Iron River, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 700 Washington Ave, Iron River, MI

Cub Scouts have the time of their lives making new friends and learning new things in an environment designed to help them succeed. From building a Pinewood Derby® car to learning how to roast the...

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Watton, MI
ABOUT

With Watton News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

