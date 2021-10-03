Coming soon: Soda Springs events

(SODA SPRINGS, CA) Live events are coming to Soda Springs.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Soda Springs area:

Oktoberfest! Soda Springs, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 50080 Hampshire Rocks Road, Soda Springs, CA 95728

Welcome to The Rainbow Lodge's first Oktoberfest! We're excited to host you for a day of delicious food, local beers, and live music.

Annual Garage Sale! Truckee, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 11320 Donner Pass Rd, Truckee, CA

Join us from October 8th to the 11th for our re-scheduled Garage Sale at our Donner Pass location. Save big on the brands and items you love in hardware, apparel, footwear, tools, and more!

Halloween Parade Truckee, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 10075 Donner Pass Rd, Truckee, CA

An event for the whole family on the Friday before Halloween each year! Bring your children of all ages to downtown Truckee for trick-or-treating, and starting at 6pm, the Halloween Parade. Walk...

CREi Summit Truckee, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

#CREi Summit is a conference for Commercial Real Estate professionals who are accomplished in social media and who wish to meet IN PERSON About this event The creation of the #CREi list has served...

11th Annual High Fives Tahoe Charity Golf Tournament Truckee, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Address: 11406 Henness Rd, Truckee, CA

SWING TO SUPPORT HIGH FIVES ATHLETES! Gray's Crossing is a Peter Jacobsen designed championship golf course tucked away on a beautiful mountain meadow in the shadow of Mt. Rose. Tournament...