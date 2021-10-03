CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willow Creek, MT

Willow Creek calendar: Events coming up

Willow Creek Journal
Willow Creek Journal
 6 days ago

(WILLOW CREEK, MT) Live events are coming to Willow Creek.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Willow Creek area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eggEt_0cFqQnlb00

City of Bozeman Public Table

Bozeman, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 4001 Renova Lane, Bozeman, MT 59718

Take a seat at the table with Dani Hess from the City of Bozeman!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rdBfL_0cFqQnlb00

La Boheme: The Concert

Bozeman, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Address: 144 Heather Lane, Bozeman, MT 59718

Music from 18th century Prague performed by the faculty of the Period Performance Workshop in Bozeman.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qtFjt_0cFqQnlb00

Adult Education Workshop

Manhattan, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 120 S Fifth St, Manhattan, MT

Join us for a FREE monthly adult workshop featuring different speakers. Each session focuses on different conservation topics. August 17: “Rethinking Waste: A Guide to Reducing and Reusing”...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qbZJp_0cFqQnlb00

Women's Bible Study - "Ten Words To Live By"

Belgrade, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 01:00 PM

This is a study of the 10 Commandments. God gives his people very clear instructions for living a life set apart for Him. Group members will individually research the Commandments selected each...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dba5e_0cFqQnlb00

Montana Annual Summit

Three Forks, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 5 N Main St, Three Forks, MT

Join us for our First Annual MT Summit to "Celebrate Growth" in your Real Estate as well as a time to meet fellow Agents across the State. About this event We're excited to bring you this great...

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Willow Creek Journal

Willow Creek Journal

Willow Creek, MT
With Willow Creek Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

