Elk Creek, NE

Elk Creek calendar: Events coming up

Elk Creek Post
 6 days ago

(ELK CREEK, NE) Elk Creek is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Elk Creek:

Shoot Move Communicate Pistol Course (Saturday 23-10-2021)

Firth, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 3200 Gage Rd, Firth, NE

When: Sat Oct 23rd 8AM-4PMWhere: Nebraska Shooters 3200 Gage Rd, Firth NE 68358Instructor: Cody Blocker C.P.S.Cost: $300 due at beginning of class What to bring:300 rounds.Serviceable...

Sterling Wine & Ale Festival

Sterling, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 115 Broadway St, Sterling, NE

Date: Saturday, October 20, 2012 Time: 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm Admission includes Wine Glass, Snacks, and 5 tastings of wine or beer. Other events include a Craft fair at the Community Building from...

Haunted Hollow at Indian Cave State Park

Shubert, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Join us for the 26th Annual Haunted Hollow at beautiful Indian Cave State Park! Schedule of Events TRICK OR TREAT AT THE TOWN October 8 from 6-8 p.m. Admission: $2/per person; 3 and under free...

Nemaha County Farmers' Market

Auburn, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 1415 19th St, Auburn, NE

Season: Summer Market Hours: June - October 2021Saturdays, 7:30AM - 11AMLocation:9th and J Street,Nemaha County Fairgrounds, Auburn, NE

KUHN SR110 SpeedRake Wheel Rake

Syracuse, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 AM

KUHN SR110 SpeedRake Wheel Rake, 10 Wheel, Adjustable Windrow, 205/75D15 Tires, Pin Hitch, Jack, Hydraulic Folding, SN: E0345

ABOUT

With Elk Creek Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

