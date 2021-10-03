Elk Creek calendar: Events coming up

(ELK CREEK, NE) Elk Creek is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Elk Creek:

Shoot Move Communicate Pistol Course (Saturday 23-10-2021) Firth, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 3200 Gage Rd, Firth, NE

When: Sat Oct 23rd 8AM-4PMWhere: Nebraska Shooters 3200 Gage Rd, Firth NE 68358Instructor: Cody Blocker C.P.S.Cost: $300 due at beginning of class What to bring:300 rounds.Serviceable...

Sterling Wine & Ale Festival Sterling, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 115 Broadway St, Sterling, NE

Date: Saturday, October 20, 2012 Time: 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm Admission includes Wine Glass, Snacks, and 5 tastings of wine or beer. Other events include a Craft fair at the Community Building from...

Haunted Hollow at Indian Cave State Park Shubert, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Join us for the 26th Annual Haunted Hollow at beautiful Indian Cave State Park! Schedule of Events TRICK OR TREAT AT THE TOWN October 8 from 6-8 p.m. Admission: $2/per person; 3 and under free...

Nemaha County Farmers' Market Auburn, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 1415 19th St, Auburn, NE

Season: Summer Market Hours: June - October 2021Saturdays, 7:30AM - 11AMLocation:9th and J Street,Nemaha County Fairgrounds, Auburn, NE

KUHN SR110 SpeedRake Wheel Rake Syracuse, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 AM

KUHN SR110 SpeedRake Wheel Rake, 10 Wheel, Adjustable Windrow, 205/75D15 Tires, Pin Hitch, Jack, Hydraulic Folding, SN: E0345