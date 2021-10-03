CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maxbass, ND

Events on the Maxbass calendar

Maxbass News Beat
 6 days ago

(MAXBASS, ND) Live events are lining up on the Maxbass calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Maxbass:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w2GRe_0cFqQl0900

Fall Gnome Making Class (FULL CLASS)

Bottineau, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Well... we are finally going to do it... a gnome making class with Kelly!!! I'm sooooo excited!!! Sign up and save your seat by paying for the class ahead. $40 per seat. Only 25 seats available...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tbyiZ_0cFqQl0900

Fish & Shrimp Feed

Kramer, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: Kramer, ND

The Texas boys are bringing their Flounder and Shrimp to share again this year, along with hush puppies. All ages welcome and free to the public. Drinks are extra

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xxQO5_0cFqQl0900

All Kids Swim Lessons — Prairie Grit Adaptive Sports

Minot, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 3515 16th St SW, Minot, ND

Registration necessary — registration opens September 26 and closes October 2. Ages 4-14 $40 for Y members, $80 for non-members Tuesdays and Thursdays, October 5-28. 4:00 - 4:30 pm At the Minot...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SzF3L_0cFqQl0900

German Night Out

Minot, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 2601 North Broadway, Minot, ND 58703

Travel to Germany with your taste buds! Enjoy classics like Pigs in a Blanket, Cheese Buttons, Fleischkuekle, Kneophlas, and so much more!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Z9i4_0cFqQl0900

Ward County 4-H Council Meeting

Minot, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 225 3rd St SE, Minot, ND

The next Ward County 4-H Council Meeting is scheduled for Monday, October 4th at 7 p.m. in-person and by Zoom. Agenda and Zoom link were sent by email on 09/24/2021. FYI, Council will be electing...

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Maxbass News Beat

Maxbass, ND
ABOUT

With Maxbass News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

