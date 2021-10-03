CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Silver City, NM

Buckhorn events coming up

Buckhorn Times
Buckhorn Times
 6 days ago

(BUCKHORN, NM) Buckhorn is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Buckhorn area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aqmC2_0cFqQk7Q00

Make and Take — Silver City Art Association

Silver City, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 704 N Bullard St, Silver City, NM

Visit the SCAA Make and Take table at the weekly Makers Market in Silver City, at the Main Street Plaza. The Make and Take table offers an arts and cultural experience for adults and children...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X5V0i_0cFqQk7Q00

Vision Quest, Gila Wilderness, New Mexico

Silver City, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Mountain, desert, and river ecologies blend together in a rich and diverse intermingling. The first designated wilderness in the world, this is an area of stunning variety. Incredibly rich in...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fkeLc_0cFqQk7Q00

Mustang Football vs Texas A&M Kingsville

Silver City, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 1100-, 1102 N Kentucky St, Silver City, NM

The Mustangs take on Texas A&M Kingsville this October 23 at 12 p.m. Support your Mustangs!

Learn More

Weekend At the Galleries

Silver City, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Silver City, New Mexico, September 15—2021 is the 23rd year that Silver City galleries will welcome locals and visitors to the Silver City Art Association’s Weekend at the Galleries. On Oct 9th...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PEPTt_0cFqQk7Q00

East Meets West Roundup Driving Event

Silver City, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 1103 Superior Street, Silver City, NM

The Arizona Outlaws 356 Club and the New Mexico Zia 356 Club are planning a driving event centered in Silver City, NM on October 14-17, 2021. This will be a four day activity with great local...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
New Mexico State
City
Silver City, NM
Silver City, NM
Government
City
Buckhorn, NM
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Makers Market#Sun Oct 10#Mustangs
Buckhorn Times

Buckhorn Times

Buckhorn, NM
12
Followers
247
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Buckhorn Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy