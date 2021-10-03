Live events Onslow — what’s coming up

(ONSLOW, IA) Live events are lining up on the Onslow calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Onslow:

Edinburgh Manor Public Paranormal Investigation – Early Session Monticello, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: By Appointment Only, 13241 E23 County Home Rd, Monticello, IA

You’re invited to join the Paranormal Investigators of Milwaukee for a guided public paranormal investigation of what is believed to be one of the most haunted buildings in the country, Edinburgh...

Halloween Weekend #2 Monticello, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 22128 IA-38, Monticello, IA

Enjoy a weekend with us. The kids can enjoy crafts, games, and activities! We also have ice cream and other family fun things. Book a weekend with us and the whole family will have fun!!* *Please...

Driving Miss Daisy Anamosa, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 200 E Main St, Anamosa, IA

Driving Miss Daisy is on Facebook. To connect with Driving Miss Daisy, join Facebook today.

Mars By Morning Halloween Barn Show Cascade, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

We're back again for another barn show in Cascade! Come out and have some fun with us! The show will be BYOB and feel free to bring your own food as well.

Music in the Vineyard with Scott Dalziel Baldwin, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 3570 67th St, Baldwin, IA

Enjoy Wine Slushies and Iowa Cheeses and Meat Sticks - or bring your own picnic! (No alcohol can be brought in).