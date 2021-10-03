CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onslow, IA

Live events Onslow — what’s coming up

Onslow Journal
Onslow Journal
 6 days ago

(ONSLOW, IA) Live events are lining up on the Onslow calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Onslow:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3veutQ_0cFqQjEh00

Edinburgh Manor Public Paranormal Investigation – Early Session

Monticello, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: By Appointment Only, 13241 E23 County Home Rd, Monticello, IA

You’re invited to join the Paranormal Investigators of Milwaukee for a guided public paranormal investigation of what is believed to be one of the most haunted buildings in the country, Edinburgh...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sCRzP_0cFqQjEh00

Halloween Weekend #2

Monticello, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 22128 IA-38, Monticello, IA

Enjoy a weekend with us. The kids can enjoy crafts, games, and activities! We also have ice cream and other family fun things. Book a weekend with us and the whole family will have fun!!* *Please...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FReAh_0cFqQjEh00

Driving Miss Daisy

Anamosa, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 200 E Main St, Anamosa, IA

Driving Miss Daisy is on Facebook. To connect with Driving Miss Daisy, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zeUVX_0cFqQjEh00

Mars By Morning Halloween Barn Show

Cascade, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

We're back again for another barn show in Cascade! Come out and have some fun with us! The show will be BYOB and feel free to bring your own food as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SlU8y_0cFqQjEh00

Music in the Vineyard with Scott Dalziel

Baldwin, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 3570 67th St, Baldwin, IA

Enjoy Wine Slushies and Iowa Cheeses and Meat Sticks - or bring your own picnic! (No alcohol can be brought in).

ABOUT

With Onslow Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

