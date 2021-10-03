CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joes, CO

Joes calendar: What's coming up

 6 days ago

(JOES, CO) Live events are coming to Joes.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Joes:

Monster Truck Nitro Tour - YUMA, AZ

Yuma, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 410 W Hoag Ave, Yuma, CO

MONSTER TRUCK NITRO TOUR! BACK AGAIN! BIGGER AND BETTER! WITNESS THE THUNDER! YUMA, AZ will be motorsport entertainment’s epicenter with the nation’s most competitive MONSTER TRUCKS as they invade...

City Council Meeting

Wray, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Agendas & Minutes City Jobs Forms & Applications Online Payments Sign Up for Notifications Wray Public Library

Auction : Borchert Estate. Genoa, Colorado CO

Burlington, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1510 Rose Ave, Burlington, CO

Lincoln County Farmland Auction (Genoa)Selling 473 ac +/- in two tracts;Tract #1Southwest quarter Section Thirty-six (36), Township Eight (8) South, Range Fifty-four (54) West 6th P.M.153.9 acres...

Joes Grassroots Community Center Public Open House

Joes, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 6671 US-36, Joes, CO

Xcel Energy has identified focus areas, smaller areas within each segment study area, where the preferred transmission route and substation could be located. Please join us at one of our upcoming...

YumaNaz Youth Group KICK-OFF!!

Yuma, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 505 E Beatty Ave, Yuma, CO

We are starting SUNDAY NIGHT YOUTH GROUP at YumaNAZ, beginning 10.3.21 at 6:30 PM! We are kicking off our new youth ministry with pizza and lots of awesome games! Our Sunday night youth group will...

With Joes Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

