Live events Emington — what’s coming up

(EMINGTON, IL) Emington has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Emington:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Address: 201 E Krack St, Forrest, IL
List of 7n7 Band upcoming events. Music Events by 7n7 Band. Events - Horse Shoe Saloon, 7n7 @ The Bear Bottom Resort., The Ditch Bar and Grill in Secor.
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 102 S Oak St, Herscher, IL
Come out & join us for a Euchre Party! $5 to play - prizes, raffle & refreshments!
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM
Address: 122 E Main St, Dwight, IL
Get your Halloween weekend started right with us and John Mark! He'll be bringing some great Country music to kick off the weekend.
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM
Address: 1693 E 3800N Rd, Cabery, IL
Since 2005, The Logan Square Farmers Market (LSFM) has been an open-air food market and weekly community gathering. In 2007, the Logan Square Chamber of Commerce (LSCC) took on this effort and has...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM
Address: 1693 E 3800N Rd, Cabery, IL
Green City Farmers Market at Mint Creek Farm on Oct 16th, 7:00am
