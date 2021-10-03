Live events Emington — what’s coming up

(EMINGTON, IL) Emington has a full slate of live events coming up.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Emington:

Horse Shoe Saloon Forrest, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 201 E Krack St, Forrest, IL

List of 7n7 Band upcoming events. Music Events by 7n7 Band. Events - Horse Shoe Saloon, 7n7 @ The Bear Bottom Resort., The Ditch Bar and Grill in Secor.

Euchre Party! Herscher, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 102 S Oak St, Herscher, IL

Come out & join us for a Euchre Party! $5 to play - prizes, raffle & refreshments!

John Mark Dwight, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 122 E Main St, Dwight, IL

Get your Halloween weekend started right with us and John Mark! He'll be bringing some great Country music to kick off the weekend.

Wicker Park Farmers Market — Mint Creek Farm Cabery, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1693 E 3800N Rd, Cabery, IL

Since 2005, The Logan Square Farmers Market (LSFM) has been an open-air food market and weekly community gathering. In 2007, the Logan Square Chamber of Commerce (LSCC) took on this effort and has...

Green City Farmers Market Cabery, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 1693 E 3800N Rd, Cabery, IL

Green City Farmers Market at Mint Creek Farm on Oct 16th, 7:00am