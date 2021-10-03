CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emington, IL

Live events Emington — what’s coming up

 6 days ago

(EMINGTON, IL) Emington has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Emington:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aw6gB_0cFqQhTF00

Horse Shoe Saloon

Forrest, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 201 E Krack St, Forrest, IL

List of 7n7 Band upcoming events. Music Events by 7n7 Band. Events - Horse Shoe Saloon, 7n7 @ The Bear Bottom Resort., The Ditch Bar and Grill in Secor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dOZYC_0cFqQhTF00

Euchre Party!

Herscher, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 102 S Oak St, Herscher, IL

Come out & join us for a Euchre Party! $5 to play - prizes, raffle & refreshments!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=379TOw_0cFqQhTF00

John Mark

Dwight, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 122 E Main St, Dwight, IL

Get your Halloween weekend started right with us and John Mark! He'll be bringing some great Country music to kick off the weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uvc2r_0cFqQhTF00

Wicker Park Farmers Market — Mint Creek Farm

Cabery, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1693 E 3800N Rd, Cabery, IL

Since 2005, The Logan Square Farmers Market (LSFM) has been an open-air food market and weekly community gathering. In 2007, the Logan Square Chamber of Commerce (LSCC) took on this effort and has...

Green City Farmers Market

Cabery, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 1693 E 3800N Rd, Cabery, IL

Green City Farmers Market at Mint Creek Farm on Oct 16th, 7:00am

Emington, IL
ABOUT

With Emington News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

