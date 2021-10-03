Paskenta calendar: Coming events

(PASKENTA, CA) Paskenta is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Paskenta:

VFW Auxiliary Corning, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 1620 Solano St, Corning, CA

Established 1914, members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States Auxiliary set out to serve the veterans of this country and our communities in honor of the sacrifices and commitment...

Orland Pantry Orland, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 19 Colusa St, Orland, CA

Orland Pantry serves the emergency food needs of Orland, Hamilton City, Artois, Ord Bend, and Elk Creek.

Inner Sanctuary | Mt. Shasta Retreat Weekend Orland, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Address: 101 Shasta St, Orland, CA

Welcome to the Mt. Shasta, Inner Sanctuary Retreat with Carlos Romero, Ellie Freestone & Loren Lotus! Gather with our international family for 5 days and 4-nights of Self Nourishment; yoga...

Fright Night - Sip & Shop! Orland, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Fright Night - Sip & Shop! 💀 Join us for a spooktacular evening of shopping and fun at BYHM! 👻 • First 25 customers will receive one of our VIP Halloween swag bags with their purchase! 🎃 •...

QHEAC Wine & Roses - AQHA & VRH Show Circuit Corning, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 2655 Everett Freeman Way, Corning, CA

Four AQHA and VRH Shows sponsored by QHEAC. Full slate of AQHA and VRH classes. www.QHEAC.com or www.horseshowsecretary.com for more information. Class awards, circuit awards, qualifying for QHEAC...