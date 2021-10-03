CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paskenta, CA

Paskenta calendar: Coming events

 6 days ago

(PASKENTA, CA) Paskenta is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Paskenta:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DzyvQ_0cFqQgaW00

VFW Auxiliary

Corning, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 1620 Solano St, Corning, CA

Established 1914, members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States Auxiliary set out to serve the veterans of this country and our communities in honor of the sacrifices and commitment...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xbreY_0cFqQgaW00

Orland Pantry

Orland, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 19 Colusa St, Orland, CA

Orland Pantry serves the emergency food needs of Orland, Hamilton City, Artois, Ord Bend, and Elk Creek.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QEFYX_0cFqQgaW00

Inner Sanctuary | Mt. Shasta Retreat Weekend

Orland, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Address: 101 Shasta St, Orland, CA

Welcome to the Mt. Shasta, Inner Sanctuary Retreat with Carlos Romero, Ellie Freestone & Loren Lotus! Gather with our international family for 5 days and 4-nights of Self Nourishment; yoga...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c0EIX_0cFqQgaW00

Fright Night - Sip & Shop!

Orland, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Fright Night - Sip & Shop! 💀 Join us for a spooktacular evening of shopping and fun at BYHM! 👻 • First 25 customers will receive one of our VIP Halloween swag bags with their purchase! 🎃 •...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qAOCO_0cFqQgaW00

QHEAC Wine & Roses - AQHA & VRH Show Circuit

Corning, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 2655 Everett Freeman Way, Corning, CA

Four AQHA and VRH Shows sponsored by QHEAC. Full slate of AQHA and VRH classes. www.QHEAC.com or www.horseshowsecretary.com for more information. Class awards, circuit awards, qualifying for QHEAC...

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
#Halloween#Live Events#Ca Orland Pantry#Self Nourishment#Byhm#Sun Oct 10#Vrh#Qheac#Aqha
Paskenta, CA
With Paskenta News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

