Dunn Center, ND

Dunn Center calendar: Events coming up

Dunn Center News Alert
Dunn Center News Alert
 6 days ago

(DUNN CENTER, ND) Live events are coming to Dunn Center.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Dunn Center:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pn7Xe_0cFqQfhn00

Dickinson, ND Mediumship Gallery w/Tania Rae

Dickinson, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 31 1st Ave E, Dickinson, ND

“Bridging The Gap” w/ a little bit of Heaven on Earth with Medium Tania Rae About this Event Tania Rae is a natural born Spiritual Psychic Medium with a big heart and spunky personality. She...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15HIxj_0cFqQfhn00

Cross Country Meet - Medicine Hole Run

Killdeer, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 10352 2nd St SW, Killdeer, ND

Cross Country Meet - Medicine Hole Run at Medicine Hole Golf Course, 10352 2nd St SW, Killdeer, ND 58640, Killdeer, United States on Tue Oct 12 2021 at 05:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TZ9YQ_0cFqQfhn00

Sunday School — Living Word Fellowship

Dickinson, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:15 AM

Address: 1645 14th St W, Dickinson, ND

Church Office Hours: Monday - Thursday 8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Worship Service: Sunday at 10:30 a.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gw7Ho_0cFqQfhn00

Roughrider Homegrowers Farmers Market

Dickinson, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Season: Summer Market Hours June 15 - October, 2021 Saturdays, 10am - 1pm Location:1681 3rd Avenue West

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TR2aT_0cFqQfhn00

Teen Halloween Lock-In

Dickinson, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 139 W 3rd St, Dickinson, ND

This party will take place in the Community Room….when the library is closed! There will be snacks, pizza, a costume contest, games, and more Halloween fun! For teens 13-17 ONLY! *Sign-up...

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dunn Center News Alert

Dunn Center News Alert

Dunn Center, ND
ABOUT

With Dunn Center News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

