Wisdom, MT

Wisdom calendar: What's coming up

Wisdom Digest
 6 days ago

(WISDOM, MT) Wisdom is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Wisdom:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VWWLi_0cFqQep400

Casting Lessons in the Park

Salmon, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Come learn how to cast a fly rod at Veterans Memorial Park with Salmon River Fly Box Wednesday's @ 6:30pm! For more information on this event, please visit the following link...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F6ZID_0cFqQep400

River Finishing School | Wise River

Wise River, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 36894 Pioneer Mountains Scenic, Wise River, MT 59762

Fly fishing course in the heart of Montana for experienced anglers to advance their skills in an authentic, supportive environment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tf8cO_0cFqQep400

10th Annual Apple Festival

Salmon, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 317 Riverfront Dr, Salmon, ID

10th Annual Apple Festival! Fresh pressed apple cider, apple pies, vendors featuring apple themed goods, best apple pie competition and more!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yQ6B6_0cFqQep400

Blended Adult CPR/AED/First Aid Class

Salmon, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Register at: https://emergencyacademy.enrollware.com/enroll?id=5285079 Pay at: Specialty Clinic 805 Main St. Cost of class $65 Blended (partially online/partially in person) 1.5 hrs online plus 2...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Chqea_0cFqQep400

Lemhi County Commissioners

Salmon, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 06:45 AM

Agendas and minutes can be found at Lemhi County's Website

Wisdom Digest

ABOUT

With Wisdom Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

