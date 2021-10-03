Wisdom calendar: What's coming up
(WISDOM, MT) Wisdom is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Wisdom:
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:30 AM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:30 PM
Come learn how to cast a fly rod at Veterans Memorial Park with Salmon River Fly Box Wednesday's @ 6:30pm! For more information on this event, please visit the following link...
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Address: 36894 Pioneer Mountains Scenic, Wise River, MT 59762
Fly fishing course in the heart of Montana for experienced anglers to advance their skills in an authentic, supportive environment.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Address: 317 Riverfront Dr, Salmon, ID
10th Annual Apple Festival! Fresh pressed apple cider, apple pies, vendors featuring apple themed goods, best apple pie competition and more!
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 01:30 AM
Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Register at: https://emergencyacademy.enrollware.com/enroll?id=5285079 Pay at: Specialty Clinic 805 Main St. Cost of class $65 Blended (partially online/partially in person) 1.5 hrs online plus 2...
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:30 PM
Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 06:45 AM
Agendas and minutes can be found at Lemhi County's Website
