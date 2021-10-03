Coming soon: Leadore events

(LEADORE, ID) Live events are coming to Leadore.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Leadore:

Taco Tuesday Salmon, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 210 Main St, Salmon, ID

Come join us at the Eagles for Taco Tuesday!!! Why cook supper when you can pay only $6.00 and have supper all ready for you! For more information, please visit the Eagles' Facebook page at...

10th Annual Apple Festival Salmon, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 317 Riverfront Dr, Salmon, ID

10th Annual Apple Festival! Fresh pressed apple cider, apple pies, vendors featuring apple themed goods, best apple pie competition and more!

Salmon City Council Salmon, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:15 PM

Address: 200 Main St, Salmon, ID

Agendas and minutes can be found at City of Salmon's website.

Yoga Salmon, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 510 Main St, Salmon, ID

Hello Everyone! I will be guiding yoga ( vinyassa flow style) in the Odd Fellows Hall from 5:15pm until 6:15pm and Lori will instruct class from 6:30 to 7:30pm every Monday. I will also instruct a...

Blended Adult CPR/AED/First Aid Class Salmon, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Register at: https://emergencyacademy.enrollware.com/enroll?id=5285079 Pay at: Specialty Clinic 805 Main St. Cost of class $65 Blended (partially online/partially in person) 1.5 hrs online plus 2...