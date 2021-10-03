CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Leadore, ID

Coming soon: Leadore events

Leadore News Beat
Leadore News Beat
 6 days ago

(LEADORE, ID) Live events are coming to Leadore.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Leadore:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JyDMK_0cFqQdwL00

Taco Tuesday

Salmon, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 210 Main St, Salmon, ID

Come join us at the Eagles for Taco Tuesday!!! Why cook supper when you can pay only $6.00 and have supper all ready for you! For more information, please visit the Eagles' Facebook page at...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tf8cO_0cFqQdwL00

10th Annual Apple Festival

Salmon, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 317 Riverfront Dr, Salmon, ID

10th Annual Apple Festival! Fresh pressed apple cider, apple pies, vendors featuring apple themed goods, best apple pie competition and more!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uh9z2_0cFqQdwL00

Salmon City Council

Salmon, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:15 PM

Address: 200 Main St, Salmon, ID

Agendas and minutes can be found at City of Salmon's website.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dI9P4_0cFqQdwL00

Yoga

Salmon, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 510 Main St, Salmon, ID

Hello Everyone! I will be guiding yoga ( vinyassa flow style) in the Odd Fellows Hall from 5:15pm until 6:15pm and Lori will instruct class from 6:30 to 7:30pm every Monday. I will also instruct a...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yQ6B6_0cFqQdwL00

Blended Adult CPR/AED/First Aid Class

Salmon, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Register at: https://emergencyacademy.enrollware.com/enroll?id=5285079 Pay at: Specialty Clinic 805 Main St. Cost of class $65 Blended (partially online/partially in person) 1.5 hrs online plus 2...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leadore, ID
Local
Idaho Government
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taco Tuesday#Live Events#Eagles
Leadore News Beat

Leadore News Beat

Leadore, ID
4
Followers
216
Post
140
Views
ABOUT

With Leadore News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy