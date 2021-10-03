Hanksville calendar: Events coming up

(HANKSVILLE, UT) Hanksville is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hanksville:

Arts and the Park “Light on the Reef” Plein Air at Capitol Reef Torrey, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 70 S 200 W St, Torrey, UT

Roland Lee is the guest artist for Arts and the Park “Light on the Reef” October 13 through October 16, 2021. This outdoor painting event includes a competition and art sale on the final day at...

Autumn ChickFest 2021 Hanksville, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Autumn ChickFest is for Intermediate and Advanced canyoneers who want to continue improving their canyoneering skills. Must have descended a minimum of 10 canyons. We have picked specific canyons...

Utah Landscapes Photo Tour Torrey, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: yes, Torrey, UT 84775

This Utah Landscapes Photo Tour 2021 focuses on the photogenic red rock landscapes and super dark skies of Capitol Reef National Park.