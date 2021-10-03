CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milledgeville, TN

Coming soon: Milledgeville events

Milledgeville Post
Milledgeville Post
 6 days ago

(MILLEDGEVILLE, TN) Milledgeville is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Milledgeville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BsAQo_0cFqQbAt00

Enhanced Carry Permit Class-$50!! Groups of 3+ $35 Each!!

Henderson, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 1295 Weaver Thomas Rd, Henderson, TN

ENHANCED PERMIT CLASSES $50 CONCEALED CARRY ONLY CLASS $25 90 MINUTES ONLINE CONCEALED CARRY CLASSES $19.95 https://strategicselfreliance.thinkific.com/courses/online-tn-ccp-course INDIVIDUAL...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OhFcy_0cFqQbAt00

Ribbon Cutting Celebration: Budget Blinds of the Shoals & Lawrenceburg TN

Savannah, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 495 Main St, Savannah, TN

Join us for a ribbon cutting as we celebrate our new member, Budget Blinds of the Shoals & Lawrenceburg TN! We will cut the ribbon at our Chamber office located at 495 Main St, Savannah, TN!

Learn More

Land Navigation - Levels 1&2 - Available 7 Days Per Week

Henderson, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: 1295 Weaver Thomas Rd, Henderson, TN

WE OFFER 2 LEVELS OF LAND NAVIGATION TRAINING. BEGIN WITH THE LEVEL 1 INTRODUCTION AND GROW YOUR KNOWLEDGE FROM THERE WITH LEVEL 2 ENHANCED!! INTRODUCTION TO LAND NAVIGATION IS A ONE DAY COURSE...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1irNBG_0cFqQbAt00

OLIVER 70 Upcoming Auctions In Tennessee

Finger, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 45 Ward Rd, Finger, TN

OLIVER 70 Upcoming Auctions In Tennessee. Sort by manufacturer, model, year, price, location, and more. Page 1 of 1.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Lspf_0cFqQbAt00

Wilderness First Aid

Henderson, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Overview 16 hour WFA Complete certification course is geared toward adventurers who either work in or frequent the backcountry on extended trips and is designed to give students comprehensive...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Henderson, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Savannah, TN
Henderson, TN
Government
City
Milledgeville, TN
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Land Navigation#The Shoals Lawrenceburg#Chamber#Sun Oct 10
Milledgeville Post

Milledgeville Post

Milledgeville, TN
40
Followers
265
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Milledgeville Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy