Coming soon: Milledgeville events

(MILLEDGEVILLE, TN) Milledgeville is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Milledgeville:

Enhanced Carry Permit Class-$50!! Groups of 3+ $35 Each!! Henderson, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 1295 Weaver Thomas Rd, Henderson, TN

ENHANCED PERMIT CLASSES $50 CONCEALED CARRY ONLY CLASS $25 90 MINUTES ONLINE CONCEALED CARRY CLASSES $19.95 https://strategicselfreliance.thinkific.com/courses/online-tn-ccp-course INDIVIDUAL...

Ribbon Cutting Celebration: Budget Blinds of the Shoals & Lawrenceburg TN Savannah, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 495 Main St, Savannah, TN

Join us for a ribbon cutting as we celebrate our new member, Budget Blinds of the Shoals & Lawrenceburg TN! We will cut the ribbon at our Chamber office located at 495 Main St, Savannah, TN!

Land Navigation - Levels 1&2 - Available 7 Days Per Week Henderson, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: 1295 Weaver Thomas Rd, Henderson, TN

WE OFFER 2 LEVELS OF LAND NAVIGATION TRAINING. BEGIN WITH THE LEVEL 1 INTRODUCTION AND GROW YOUR KNOWLEDGE FROM THERE WITH LEVEL 2 ENHANCED!! INTRODUCTION TO LAND NAVIGATION IS A ONE DAY COURSE...

OLIVER 70 Upcoming Auctions In Tennessee Finger, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 45 Ward Rd, Finger, TN

OLIVER 70 Upcoming Auctions In Tennessee. Sort by manufacturer, model, year, price, location, and more. Page 1 of 1.

Wilderness First Aid Henderson, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Overview 16 hour WFA Complete certification course is geared toward adventurers who either work in or frequent the backcountry on extended trips and is designed to give students comprehensive...