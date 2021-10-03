CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sentinel Butte, ND

Live events coming up in Sentinel Butte

 6 days ago

(SENTINEL BUTTE, ND) Sentinel Butte has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Sentinel Butte area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LXTm3_0cFqQaIA00

Wild At Heart - BASIC

Medora, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 3892 Bible Camp Rd, Medora, ND

Wild At Heart - BASIC at Badlands Ministries, Golva, United States on Thu Oct 21 2021 at 03:00 pm to Sun Oct 24 2021 at 12:30 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rUqmN_0cFqQaIA00

HOPE Breast Cancer Awareness Medora 5K Run/Walk

Medora, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

The 2020 HOPE Breast Cancer Awareness Medora 5K Run/ Walk has been cancelled! We hope to see you in 2021. Stay Healthy! ——————————————————————————————————————————- HOPE Breast Cancer Awareness ...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dLIbv_0cFqQaIA00

Calcutta

Baker, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 19 W Montana Ave, Baker, MT

Baker Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture Annual Calcutta Event. This year has a Hawaiian Luau theme. $120 for a party of two. This includes dinner for 2, 4 drinks and the chance to win some money...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21clLo_0cFqQaIA00

BC (CO-OP) Girls Varsity Volleyball @ Beach

Beach, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 600 N Central Ave, Beach, ND

The Beach (ND) varsity volleyball team has a home conference match vs. Bowman County co-op [Bowman/Rhame] (Bowman, ND) on Tuesday, October 12 @ 7p.

Sentinel Butte, ND
ABOUT

With Sentinel Butte Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

