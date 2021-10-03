Live events coming up in Sentinel Butte

(SENTINEL BUTTE, ND) Sentinel Butte has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Sentinel Butte area:

Wild At Heart - BASIC Medora, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 3892 Bible Camp Rd, Medora, ND

HOPE Breast Cancer Awareness Medora 5K Run/Walk Medora, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

The 2020 HOPE Breast Cancer Awareness Medora 5K Run/ Walk has been cancelled! We hope to see you in 2021. Stay Healthy! ——————————————————————————————————————————- HOPE Breast Cancer Awareness ...

Calcutta Baker, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 19 W Montana Ave, Baker, MT

Baker Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture Annual Calcutta Event. This year has a Hawaiian Luau theme. $120 for a party of two. This includes dinner for 2, 4 drinks and the chance to win some money...

BC (CO-OP) Girls Varsity Volleyball @ Beach Beach, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 600 N Central Ave, Beach, ND

The Beach (ND) varsity volleyball team has a home conference match vs. Bowman County co-op [Bowman/Rhame] (Bowman, ND) on Tuesday, October 12 @ 7p.