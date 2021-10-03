What’s up Paynes Creek: Local events calendar

(PAYNES CREEK, CA) Paynes Creek is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Paynes Creek area:

Raven Paint Night at the Lacy Wilson Art Studio Red Bluff, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Paint, Relax, and Create with Friends!!! Come paint a RAVEN! We will be playing with spray paint and acrylics. No experience is required, I will lead you step by step. I can even fix any of your...

tehama, ca Red Bluff, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in tehama_ca? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

Household Hazardous Waste Collection Red Bluff, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 19995 Plymire Rd, Red Bluff, CA

Household Hazardous Waste Collection events are for Tehama County residents and businesses only. Businesses MUST make an appointment prior to dropping off Hazardous Waste. What to bring...

Joe Wolter Horsemanship -Cows-Ranch Roping Cottonwood, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 18550 Evergreen Rd, Cottonwood, CA

This clinic is designed to help develop a stronger horse and rider partnership. The emphasis is on building the skills needed to advance the rider toward their goals, whether on a ranch, on the...

Essential Skills & Customer Service Red Bluff, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 02:30 AM

Address: 1135 Lincoln St, Red Bluff, CA

Join in for a refreshing new perspective on Customer Service in the changing world of today. About this Event Terry Rapley has been in the service industry for 30+ years; 30 in retail and 7 at...