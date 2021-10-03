CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, UT

What’s up Glendale: Local events calendar

Glendale Voice
 6 days ago

(GLENDALE, UT) Live events are coming to Glendale.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Glendale:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12G0UF_0cFqQYTa00

Red Rocktoberfest 2021

Kanab, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 20 N 100 E, Kanab, UT

It’s that time of year again! Red Rocktoberfest – Canyon to Canyon Art Walk is back for a seventh year!This one of a kind event is hosted by the Kanab Arts Council in association with many local...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=027Gxt_0cFqQYTa00

2021 Glendale Heritage & Apple Festival

Glendale, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Glendale has always been known for their wonderful apples. The Glendale Heritage Apple Festival was started to celebrate our Pioneer Heritage and the many talents that are in this small town...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EUNvS_0cFqQYTa00

Camping & Hiking @ Zion [Flexible]

Springdale, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: Zion National Park, 1 Zion Park Blvd, Springdale, UT

Hi, A nice & friendly group member, Alex, is planning on going to Zion and Bryce Canyon in October. To the best of my knowledge, she is camping in Zion from October 21 - 24 (Thursday to Sunday...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10tYZ8_0cFqQYTa00

Trailfest

Kanab, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 566 N 100 E, Kanab, UT

This is a 3 day half Marathon,Bryce Canyon,Zion and Horseshoe Bend,first day there is an Expo,please check Vacationraces.com for updates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KdKe4_0cFqQYTa00

Topics in Emergency Medicine: Pediatrics

Springdale, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 1141 Canyon Springs Rd, Springdale, UT

Topics in Emergency Medicine: Pediatrics is organized by Northwest Seminars (NWS) and will be held from Oct 11 - 15, 2021 at SpringHill Suites by Marriott Springdale Zion National Park...

Glendale Voice

Glendale, UT
ABOUT

With Glendale Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

