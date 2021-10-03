What’s up Glendale: Local events calendar

(GLENDALE, UT) Live events are coming to Glendale.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Glendale:

Red Rocktoberfest 2021 Kanab, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 20 N 100 E, Kanab, UT

It’s that time of year again! Red Rocktoberfest – Canyon to Canyon Art Walk is back for a seventh year!This one of a kind event is hosted by the Kanab Arts Council in association with many local...

2021 Glendale Heritage & Apple Festival Glendale, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Glendale has always been known for their wonderful apples. The Glendale Heritage Apple Festival was started to celebrate our Pioneer Heritage and the many talents that are in this small town...

Camping & Hiking @ Zion [Flexible] Springdale, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: Zion National Park, 1 Zion Park Blvd, Springdale, UT

Hi, A nice & friendly group member, Alex, is planning on going to Zion and Bryce Canyon in October. To the best of my knowledge, she is camping in Zion from October 21 - 24 (Thursday to Sunday...

Trailfest Kanab, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 566 N 100 E, Kanab, UT

This is a 3 day half Marathon,Bryce Canyon,Zion and Horseshoe Bend,first day there is an Expo,please check Vacationraces.com for updates.

Topics in Emergency Medicine: Pediatrics Springdale, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 1141 Canyon Springs Rd, Springdale, UT

Topics in Emergency Medicine: Pediatrics is organized by Northwest Seminars (NWS) and will be held from Oct 11 - 15, 2021 at SpringHill Suites by Marriott Springdale Zion National Park...