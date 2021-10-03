Sharon events coming up

(SHARON, KS) Live events are lining up on the Sharon calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Sharon:

Online Auction Listings Kingman, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM

View Online Auctions at AuctionTime.com. Sort by lot #, time remaining, manufacturer, model, year, VIN, and location. Page 1 of 1.

Fall Festival Fundraiser for the Pratt Public Library Pratt, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 401 S Jackson St, Pratt, KS

Fall Festival Fundraiser for the Pratt Public Library Hosted By Pratt Public Library. Event starts at Thu Oct 14 2021 at 10:00 am and happening at Pratt., Save the date for a Fall Festival at the...

Alva 6:30pm – Northwest Tech Center Alva, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1801 S 11th St, Alva, OK

Sign-in begins at 6:00 p.m. $75 cash or money order. No appointment necessary.

Annual Banquet Kingman, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 PM

MARK YOUR CALENDAR THE ANNUAL Kingman Area National Wild Turkey Federation. Get your tickets ahead of time so that you are guaranteed a seat for some awesome food, great guns and live and silent...

{Alva} Accelerated Learning/Early Childhood Education/Social Studies Alva, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1801 S 11th St, Alva, OK

Accelerating Learning, Early Childhood Education, and Social Studies About this Event The Oklahoma State Department of Education is excited to announce free, curriculum and instruction...