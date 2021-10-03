Capay events coming up

(CAPAY, CA) Capay has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Capay:

Davis Jr Blue Devils at Esparto Jr Spartans Esparto, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 26675 Plainfield St, Esparto, CA

EJS will be hosting the Davis Jr Blue Devils this week. Hope to see you at the field! EJS v Davis Mighty Mites game starts @ TBD EJS v Davis Pee Wees game starts @ TBD EJS v Davis Jr. Midgets game...

4th Annual Cornhole for Cole Memorial Tournament Winters, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 4513 Putah Creek Rd, Winters, CA 95694

Spectators tickets are still available to be one of Cole's "Friends in Low Places". Sign up today and toss your bags around with us.

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Winters, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Winters, CA 95694

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Shana Morrison in the Park Winters, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 4513 Putah Creek Rd, Winters, CA 95694

Join us for an Wonderful evening of great food, drinks, and amazing Music

Pick Your Own Bouquet Experience Winters, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Address: 27850 Co Rd 26, Winters, CA

A unique experience with space to connect with nature and take home a fresh bouquet or bucket of flowers. About this event Stroll through the Farm at Park Winters and Pick Your Own Bouquet from a...