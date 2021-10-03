CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Palmdale, FL

Live events Palmdale — what’s coming up

Palmdale Digest
Palmdale Digest
 6 days ago

(PALMDALE, FL) Palmdale is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Palmdale:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LqZdW_0cFqQVpP00

Watercolor Workshop (Barbara Swift)

LaBelle, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 471 N Lee St, LaBelle, FL

Barbara Swift will be teaching a two-day Watercolor Workshop on October 7th and Oct 14th from 1-4pm. $35 per person ($30 for members) See website for more details

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LQamF_0cFqQVpP00

Lake Country Cruisers Car Show

Lake Placid, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 1490 US-27, Lake Placid, FL

This event listing provided for the Lake Placid community events calendar. Community events are not associated with or sponsored by AARP, but may be of interest to you. We want to hear from you if...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oUB6R_0cFqQVpP00

NBHA FL 10 Points Show_Labelle

LaBelle, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 20 Veterans Way, LaBelle, FL

NBHA FL 10 Points Show_Labelle Hosted By NBHA FL District 10. Event starts at Sat Oct 09 2021 at 10:00 am and happening at Lehigh Acres., Exh 10am Show 12pm$200 added.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DTy5P_0cFqQVpP00

POKER RUN

LaBelle, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 230 Jaycees Lions Dr, LaBelle, FL

Labelle Moose Riders Poker Run to benefit Hendry Co. Sherrif K9 Unit and LabelleMooseRiders

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HuCjr_0cFqQVpP00

Missions Emphasis: Preach the Gospel

Moore Haven, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:45 AM

Address: 10947 FL-78, Moore Haven, FL

Missions Emphasis: Preach the Gospel is on Facebook. To connect with Missions Emphasis: Preach the Gospel, join Facebook today.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Labelle, FL
City
Palmdale, FL
City
Lake Placid, FL
City
Moore Haven, FL
Local
Florida Government
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Nbha#Hendry Co#Sun Oct 10
Palmdale Digest

Palmdale Digest

Palmdale, FL
16
Followers
271
Post
488
Views
ABOUT

With Palmdale Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy