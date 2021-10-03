Live events Palmdale — what’s coming up

(PALMDALE, FL) Palmdale is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Palmdale:

Watercolor Workshop (Barbara Swift) LaBelle, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 471 N Lee St, LaBelle, FL

Barbara Swift will be teaching a two-day Watercolor Workshop on October 7th and Oct 14th from 1-4pm. $35 per person ($30 for members) See website for more details

Lake Country Cruisers Car Show Lake Placid, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 1490 US-27, Lake Placid, FL

This event listing provided for the Lake Placid community events calendar. Community events are not associated with or sponsored by AARP, but may be of interest to you. We want to hear from you if...

NBHA FL 10 Points Show_Labelle LaBelle, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 20 Veterans Way, LaBelle, FL

NBHA FL 10 Points Show_Labelle Hosted By NBHA FL District 10. Event starts at Sat Oct 09 2021 at 10:00 am and happening at Lehigh Acres., Exh 10am Show 12pm$200 added.

POKER RUN LaBelle, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 230 Jaycees Lions Dr, LaBelle, FL

Labelle Moose Riders Poker Run to benefit Hendry Co. Sherrif K9 Unit and LabelleMooseRiders

Missions Emphasis: Preach the Gospel Moore Haven, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:45 AM

Address: 10947 FL-78, Moore Haven, FL

Missions Emphasis: Preach the Gospel is on Facebook. To connect with Missions Emphasis: Preach the Gospel, join Facebook today.