Tower City, ND

Live events Tower City — what’s coming up

 6 days ago

(TOWER CITY, ND) Tower City is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Tower City area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lopBS_0cFqQUwg00

Art Exhibit

Valley City, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 223 Central Ave N, Valley City, ND

We will be hosting two local artists. Their works will be on display throughout the week. Mon-Thurs 9-5 and Fri 9-7 Oct 4th-8th. Come view their art and enjoy the unique atmosphere of the Vault...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S8bxy_0cFqQUwg00

Parkinson's Retreat

Valley City, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 11550 River Rd, Valley City, ND

Join us for a peaceful and joy-filled weekend set at Maryvale, located north of Valley City in the beautiful Sheyenne River Valley! About this Event Join us for a peaceful and joy-filled weekend...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OGfnG_0cFqQUwg00

Monthly Meeting

Enderlin, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 225 3rd Ave, Enderlin, ND

Monthly Meeting at VFW Enderlin - Post 9050, 225 3rd Ave., Enderlin, ND 58027, Enderlin, United States on Wed Oct 13 2021 at 07:30 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J6tbG_0cFqQUwg00

DJ Cav Halloween Bash

Lisbon, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 409 Main St, Lisbon, ND

Halloween is going to be crazy! Come out to Cattleman's Club Lounge in Lisbon ND, For the Annual Halloween Bash with DJ Cav Cav will be bringing the party all night long. Come dressed to impress...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dV7vu_0cFqQUwg00

Basket Weaving Retreat at the Nome Schoolhouse October 2-3, 2021

Nome, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 200 1st Ave, Nome, ND

Join us for a Basket Weaving weekend at the Nome Schoolhouse. Bring a friend and enjoy weaving baskets with teachers Linda Hansen and Marcy Blikre. Spend the weekend at the Schoolhouse with...

With Tower City Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

