Live events Buffalo Gap — what’s coming up

(BUFFALO GAP, SD) Live events are lining up on the Buffalo Gap calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Buffalo Gap:

Fall 2021 PQ2 Custer, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Address: 12703 Outlaw Ranch Rd, Custer, SD

Outlaw Ranch Fall 2021 Passionate Quilter retreat. Check out our website for more information: https://www.losd.org/passionate-quilters

Self-Defense Scenario Workshop Rapid City, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 3808 Sheridan Lake Road, Rapid City, SD 57702

Practice and learn with directed self-defense scenarios, complete with after-action discussion. No special knowledge or training needed.

Fall River, SD Hot Springs, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1045 Jennings Ave, Hot Springs, SD

Fall River, SDTickets:Single: $60.00Couple: $85.00Sponsor: $275.00Jake: $25.00Sponsor Couple: $295.00Silver Sponsor Couple: $650.00Sponsor Table: $1000.00

Miner Brewing Music Series Presents: Charlie Parr Hill City, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 23845 US-385, Hill City, SD

Join us on Tuesday, October 12 at 8:30 p.m. for an end-of-summer live music event. Minnesota-native Charlie Parr makes his return to...



Chad Elliott @ The Custer Beacon Custer, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 351 Washington St, Custer, SD

With his latest album "The Singing River" currently sitting at #10 on the Americana Country Charts and #35 on Top 50 Country Albums, Chad Elliott has certainly made a name for himself, although it...