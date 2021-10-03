Live events Buffalo Gap — what’s coming up

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo Gap, SD

(BUFFALO GAP, SD) Live events are lining up on the Buffalo Gap calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Buffalo Gap:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f4OrH_0cFqQT3x00

Fall 2021 PQ2

Custer, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Address: 12703 Outlaw Ranch Rd, Custer, SD

Outlaw Ranch Fall 2021 Passionate Quilter retreat. Check out our website for more information: https://www.losd.org/passionate-quilters

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P8DwZ_0cFqQT3x00

Self-Defense Scenario Workshop

Rapid City, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 3808 Sheridan Lake Road, Rapid City, SD 57702

Practice and learn with directed self-defense scenarios, complete with after-action discussion. No special knowledge or training needed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mAPuO_0cFqQT3x00

Fall River, SD

Hot Springs, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1045 Jennings Ave, Hot Springs, SD

Fall River, SDTickets:Single: $60.00Couple: $85.00Sponsor: $275.00Jake: $25.00Sponsor Couple: $295.00Silver Sponsor Couple: $650.00Sponsor Table: $1000.00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yFSss_0cFqQT3x00

Miner Brewing Music Series Presents: Charlie Parr

Hill City, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 23845 US-385, Hill City, SD

Join us on Tuesday, October 12 at 8:30 p.m. for an end-of-summer live music event. Minnesota-native Charlie Parr makes his return to...\n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a7BZD_0cFqQT3x00

Chad Elliott @ The Custer Beacon

Custer, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 351 Washington St, Custer, SD

With his latest album "The Singing River" currently sitting at #10 on the Americana Country Charts and #35 on Top 50 Country Albums, Chad Elliott has certainly made a name for himself, although it...

