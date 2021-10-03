Live events coming up in Elida

(ELIDA, NM) Live events are coming to Elida.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Elida area:

CRC Meeting (Portales – Satellite) Portales, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1500 S Avenue K, Portales, NM

The Citizen Redistricting Committee will hold a public meeting on Tuesday , October 5, 2021 from 3pm to 7pm or until adjourned , to provide members of the public an opportunity to share public...

Big Band Dance Portales, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1500 S Ave K, Station 16, Portales, NM

Big Band Dance Featuring the ENMU Jazz Ensembles Richard Schwartz, director Ballroom, ENMU Campus Union (CUB) Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 | 7 p.m. $5 donation for admission Come and dance the night away...

Fall Choral Concert Portales, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1500 S Ave K, Station 16, Portales, NM

Fall Choral Concert Jason Paulk, conductor Miles Massicotte, accompanist Buchanan Hall, Music Building (MB) Thursday, October 14, 2021 7PM Join us for the annual ENMU Fall Choral Concert...

Cannon Exchange Trunk or Treat Cannon AFB, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 102 Levitow Ave, Cannon AFB, NM

Join us for our annual Trunk or Treat event at your Cannon Exchange. We will have games and prizes for kids. First 50 kids will receive a pumpkin. Decorate your trunk for a chance to win an...

Dia De Los Muertos Craft Night Portales, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1500 S Avenue K, Portales, NM

El Dia de los Muertos (the Day of the Dead) is a Hispanic celebration to commemorate loved ones who have departed. The office of Hispanic Affairs will have a presentation that helps us understand...