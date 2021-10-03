CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Auburn, WV

Auburn calendar: Events coming up

Auburn Dispatch
Auburn Dispatch
 6 days ago

(AUBURN, WV) Live events are coming to Auburn.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Auburn area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32EcSL_0cFqQRIV00

Lewis County Park Spooktacular Event

Weston, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 257 Smith Run Rd, Weston, WV

Lewis County Park Spooktacular Event. Come out for trunk or treat at the park and enjoy free activities such as costume contest, sack race, putt putt and more all with prizes. Then come back at...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22qy23_0cFqQRIV00

The Salem Apple Butter Festival

Salem, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

The Salem Apple Butter Festival provides live demonstrations of old fashion apple butter making. You will see the process done outdoors using copper kettles suspended over wood fire with the tasty...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43yNNM_0cFqQRIV00

Justin Gambino

Glenville, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1294 US-33, Glenville, WV

This year, Justin Gambino will embark on his "Revival" tour in the US with support from Ben Laine (in select cities in the New England area). The tour stops in Glenville, WV at Sue Morris Sports...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43Uzg6_0cFqQRIV00

2021 GSC Homecoming

Glenville, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 200 High St, Glenville, WV

Glenville State College students, faculty, staff, alumni, and friends are invited to join us in celebrating our 2021 Homecoming on Saturday, October 23. The schedule for the day is as follows...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1goGcJ_0cFqQRIV00

2021 WV Perinatal Partnership Summit

Roanoke, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 940 Resort Dr, Roanoke, WV

2019 WV Perinatal Summit attendees enjoying a reception on the lawn of the Stonewall Resort! Learn all about the 2021 Perinatal Summit by clicking here! Including important information about...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, WV
City
Glenville, WV
City
Salem, WV
City
Roanoke, WV
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun Oct 10#Sue Morris Sports#Glenville State College
Auburn Dispatch

Auburn Dispatch

Auburn, WV
16
Followers
265
Post
200
Views
ABOUT

With Auburn Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy