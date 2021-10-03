Auburn calendar: Events coming up

(AUBURN, WV) Live events are coming to Auburn.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Auburn area:

Lewis County Park Spooktacular Event Weston, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 257 Smith Run Rd, Weston, WV

Lewis County Park Spooktacular Event. Come out for trunk or treat at the park and enjoy free activities such as costume contest, sack race, putt putt and more all with prizes. Then come back at...

The Salem Apple Butter Festival Salem, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

The Salem Apple Butter Festival provides live demonstrations of old fashion apple butter making. You will see the process done outdoors using copper kettles suspended over wood fire with the tasty...

Justin Gambino Glenville, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1294 US-33, Glenville, WV

This year, Justin Gambino will embark on his "Revival" tour in the US with support from Ben Laine (in select cities in the New England area). The tour stops in Glenville, WV at Sue Morris Sports...

2021 GSC Homecoming Glenville, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 200 High St, Glenville, WV

Glenville State College students, faculty, staff, alumni, and friends are invited to join us in celebrating our 2021 Homecoming on Saturday, October 23. The schedule for the day is as follows...

2021 WV Perinatal Partnership Summit Roanoke, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 940 Resort Dr, Roanoke, WV

2019 WV Perinatal Summit attendees enjoying a reception on the lawn of the Stonewall Resort! Learn all about the 2021 Perinatal Summit by clicking here! Including important information about...