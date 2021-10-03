Tobias calendar: What's coming up

(TOBIAS, NE) Live events are coming to Tobias.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Tobias area:

Wilber Community Appreciation Tailgate Wilber, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 900 South Franklin, Wilber, NE

Join us for our Community Appreciation Tailgate! Friday, October 8th 5:00 - 7:00 PM We will be serving hot dogs, chips, and cookies before the Wilber-Clatonia football game in the parking lot...

Elvis in Pink Hebron, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1350 Dove Rd, Hebron, NE

A tribute to the legacy of the King of Rock N Roll. NBC’s America’s Got Talent finalist and winner of the $25,000 Potawatomi Casino Tribute to the King Contest winner, Joseph Hall, celebrates...

Lights on Afterschool HallowSTEAM Party Fairbury, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 514 D St, Fairbury, NE

Join the CASTLE After-School Program for our Lights-On Afterschool HallowSTEAM party and open house! Also check out other

Geneva Farmers Market Geneva, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Season: Summer Market Hours: June - October 2021Tuesdays, 5PM - 6PMLocation:North 10th and G Street

Open House 4:00PM-5:00PM Friend, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

YA'LL THIS HOUSE!!! This sweet little home is the perfect modern, chic farmhouse right down to the covered front porch. Nearly everything in this home is totally NEW! This home was taken down to...