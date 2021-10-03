CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tobias, NE

Tobias calendar: What's coming up

 6 days ago

(TOBIAS, NE) Live events are coming to Tobias.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Tobias area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pwhyF_0cFqQQPm00

Wilber Community Appreciation Tailgate

Wilber, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 900 South Franklin, Wilber, NE

Join us for our Community Appreciation Tailgate! Friday, October 8th 5:00 - 7:00 PM We will be serving hot dogs, chips, and cookies before the Wilber-Clatonia football game in the parking lot...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JwmHe_0cFqQQPm00

Elvis in Pink

Hebron, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1350 Dove Rd, Hebron, NE

A tribute to the legacy of the King of Rock N Roll. NBC’s America’s Got Talent finalist and winner of the $25,000 Potawatomi Casino Tribute to the King Contest winner, Joseph Hall, celebrates...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bfkge_0cFqQQPm00

Lights on Afterschool HallowSTEAM Party

Fairbury, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 514 D St, Fairbury, NE

Join the CASTLE After-School Program for our Lights-On Afterschool HallowSTEAM party and open house! Also check out other

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ame5v_0cFqQQPm00

Geneva Farmers Market

Geneva, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Season: Summer Market Hours: June - October 2021Tuesdays, 5PM - 6PMLocation:North 10th and G Street

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03N0HZ_0cFqQQPm00

Open House 4:00PM-5:00PM

Friend, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

YA'LL THIS HOUSE!!! This sweet little home is the perfect modern, chic farmhouse right down to the covered front porch. Nearly everything in this home is totally NEW! This home was taken down to...

Tobias, NE
