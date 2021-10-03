Kaplan Police searching for escaped prisoner

Kaplan Police are searching for an inmate who escaped the city jail Sunday morning.

Blake Blanchard was being held for burglary, criminal trespass, simple criminal damage to property and related charges, police say.

He escaped from the jail Sunday morning while inmates were showering. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and grey shorts. He was barefoot.

Here's his picture:

The jail is located in the 400 block of North Cushing Avenue in Kaplan.

If you see him, do not approach him, just call 911 or the police department at 643-8600 and let the dispatchers know where you saw him.