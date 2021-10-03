CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live events on the horizon in Dunning

 6 days ago

(DUNNING, NE) Live events are lining up on the Dunning calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Dunning:

Nebraska Athletic Grants

Broken Bow, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 2750 S 27th St, Broken Bow, NE

Our mission is to support IACU members throughout their careers. Register now and receive an athletic grant.

Arnold-CCW 10/23/2021 (Saturday 23-10-2021)

Arnold, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 211 W Arnold Ave, Arnold, NE

Nebraska Concealed Handgun Training instructed by Lori and Dusty Stutzman. This is the course required by the State of Nebraska to satisfy the training requirements to get your Concealed Handgun...

Up the Nebraska Cattle Trail and Songs of the West

Broken Bow, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 850 Laurel Dr Drive, Broken Bow, NE

Humanities Nebraska programming is made possible by these sponsors and generous individuals, foundations, and businesses across Nebraska.

Varsity Football vs. Ansley-Litchfield @ Callaway

Callaway, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 101 S Needham Ave, Callaway, NE

“People who work together will win, whether it be against complex football defenses, or the problems of modern society.” —Vince Lombardi Arnold Superintendent, Joel Morgan Arnold Principal, Chanc...

Special Congregational Meeting

Broken Bow, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:45 AM

Address: 925 N H St, Broken Bow, NE

There will be a special congregational meeting after the service on Sunday, October 10th. An approval vote will be needed for church maintenance repairs.

