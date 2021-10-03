Live events Kelliher — what’s coming up

(KELLIHER, MN) Live events are coming to Kelliher.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Kelliher:

Oktoberfest Bemidji, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 9550 Ruppstrasse Rd NE, Bemidji, MN

Have some Waldsee fun this fall and join us, on-site, for Oktoberfest, a beer-themed German immersion weekend! Whether you have German language skills to refresh and expand, or are just starting...

BGSU Ice Hockey at Bemidji State Bemidji, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:07 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:07 PM

BGSU Ice Hockey at Bemidji State Streaming Video: https://bit.ly/3DE364D https://www.bgsufalcons.com/calendar.aspx?id=11237

Healing After Loss Bemidji, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 4111 Technology Dr NW, Bemidji, MN

After profound loss, you may experience an overwhelming range of emotions. Our team at Sanford Health can help guide you through this difficult journey during our grief support group for...

Halloween With The Hicks Blackduck, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 224 Frontage Rd, Blackduck, MN

It's our eighth year at The Pond for Halloween and sure to be a blast!

Bemidji Area Farmers Market Bemidji, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Season:Summer Market Hours: May - October, 2021Tuesdays, 11am - 2pmThursdays, 3pm - 6pm Location:200 Paul Bunyan Drive South