Kelliher, MN

Live events Kelliher — what’s coming up

Kelliher Digest
 6 days ago

(KELLIHER, MN) Live events are coming to Kelliher.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Kelliher:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dXlwt_0cFqQN0p00

Oktoberfest

Bemidji, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 9550 Ruppstrasse Rd NE, Bemidji, MN

Have some Waldsee fun this fall and join us, on-site, for Oktoberfest, a beer-themed German immersion weekend! Whether you have German language skills to refresh and expand, or are just starting...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XSTG3_0cFqQN0p00

BGSU Ice Hockey at Bemidji State

Bemidji, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:07 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:07 PM

BGSU Ice Hockey at Bemidji State Streaming Video: https://bit.ly/3DE364D https://www.bgsufalcons.com/calendar.aspx?id=11237

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xk2z5_0cFqQN0p00

Healing After Loss

Bemidji, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 4111 Technology Dr NW, Bemidji, MN

After profound loss, you may experience an overwhelming range of emotions. Our team at Sanford Health can help guide you through this difficult journey during our grief support group for...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QmJ5a_0cFqQN0p00

Halloween With The Hicks

Blackduck, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 224 Frontage Rd, Blackduck, MN

It's our eighth year at The Pond for Halloween and sure to be a blast!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mvgRc_0cFqQN0p00

Bemidji Area Farmers Market

Bemidji, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Season:Summer Market Hours: May - October, 2021Tuesdays, 11am - 2pmThursdays, 3pm - 6pm Location:200 Paul Bunyan Drive South

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
#Live Events#Sun Oct 10#German#Bgsu Ice Hockey#Sanford Health
Kelliher Digest

Kelliher, MN
ABOUT

With Kelliher Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

