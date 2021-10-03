Wilsey calendar: What's coming up

(WILSEY, KS) Live events are coming to Wilsey.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Wilsey:

No Bow Tie Strong City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 318 Cottonwood St, Strong City, KS

Taking the Bow Tie out of classical music and infusing the compositions with a burning groove, John Svoboda and his rebellious band members breathe life into centuries ol...

Rosebuds 2nd Annual Bar Olympics Junction City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 215 E 8th St, Junction City, KS

We are hosting our 2nd ANNUAL BAR OLYMPICS! Who's ready to go for the GOLD?! It's time to relive your glory days & go for the gold at Rosebuds! Teams of 4 will go head to head in some of your...

enterprise, ks Junction City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in enterprise_ks? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

Graveside service Cottonwood Falls, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Here is Harry Pendergraft’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. With heavy hearts, we announce the death of Harry Pendergraft of Cottonwood Falls, Kansas, who passed away on...

Paint & Sip Marion, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Back by popular demand!! Join us for another paint & sip party! A few things: You must book in parties of 4 and you must rsvp with Alison at … More