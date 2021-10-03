CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilsey, KS

Wilsey calendar: What's coming up

Wilsey Daily
Wilsey Daily
 6 days ago

(WILSEY, KS) Live events are coming to Wilsey.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Wilsey:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B1XAs_0cFqQM8600

No Bow Tie

Strong City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 318 Cottonwood St, Strong City, KS

Taking the Bow Tie out of classical music and infusing the compositions with a burning groove, John Svoboda and his rebellious band members breathe life into centuries ol...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mCB58_0cFqQM8600

Rosebuds 2nd Annual Bar Olympics

Junction City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 215 E 8th St, Junction City, KS

We are hosting our 2nd ANNUAL BAR OLYMPICS! Who's ready to go for the GOLD?! It's time to relive your glory days & go for the gold at Rosebuds! Teams of 4 will go head to head in some of your...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RsD6h_0cFqQM8600

enterprise, ks

Junction City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in enterprise_ks? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X6ADY_0cFqQM8600

Graveside service

Cottonwood Falls, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Here is Harry Pendergraft’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. With heavy hearts, we announce the death of Harry Pendergraft of Cottonwood Falls, Kansas, who passed away on...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kFEuz_0cFqQM8600

Paint & Sip

Marion, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Back by popular demand!! Join us for another paint & sip party! A few things: You must book in parties of 4 and you must rsvp with Alison at … More

ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
Wilsey Daily

Wilsey Daily

Wilsey, KS
With Wilsey Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

