Hume, CA

Hume events coming soon

Hume Daily
Hume Daily
 6 days ago

(HUME, CA) Hume has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Hume area:

Robotics is for Everyone Coach/Mentor Workshop

Reedley, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 995 North Reed Avenue, Reedley, CA 93654

Robotics is for Everyone Coach/Mentor Workshop. Lunch will be provided. BRING YOUR LAPTOP. RSVP by Friday, September 24th, 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wJlc8_0cFqQLFN00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Woodlake, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Woodlake, CA 93286

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eJlVy_0cFqQLFN00

Luke Bryan & Caylee Hammack at Save Mart Center

Ivanhoe, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Luke Bryan & Caylee Hammack VENUE: Save Mart Center - Fresno, CA DATE: 07 October, 2021, 07:00 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Qslm_0cFqQLFN00

5th Annual Women's Retreat

Three Rivers, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 43816 Sierra Dr, Three Rivers, CA

Back by popular demand - Fr. Nathan Cromly, CSJ will inspire and encourage us over three days at the St. Anthony Retreat House in Three Rivers, CA.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48UZSw_0cFqQLFN00

4th Annual Golf Tournament

Dinuba, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 3018 Ridge Creek Dr, Dinuba, CA

Slice into October with the Creative Center Foundation as we embark on our 4th Annual Golf Tournament! The Creative Center Foundation is the fundraising entity of the Creative Center and is solely...

