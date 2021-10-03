Coming soon: Nixon events

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nixon, NV

Nixon Digest
 6 days ago

(NIXON, NV) Nixon has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Nixon:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BYf7Q_0cFqQKMe00

Scarecrow Building

Sparks, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1720 Brierley Way, Sparks, NV 89434

Come build your own funny, cute or scary Scarecrow for the Fall!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1peIkH_0cFqQKMe00

2021 Champs for the Children 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home.Save $5

Reno, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 10:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Reno, NV 89510

We are so excited to team up again with Megan Osborne, Mrs Northern Virginia, as a Champion for our Children!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40g1wV_0cFqQKMe00

2021 High Sierra Fly-in Experience

Reno, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: Flanigan, Flanigan, NV 89510

ALL PERSONS MUST REGISTER IN ORDER TO ATTEND!! THIS FIRST OPEN REGISTRATION IS FOR AIRCRAFT AND THEIR PASSENGERS. THANKS FOR UNDERSTANDING.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pEn8Q_0cFqQKMe00

Time Management: How To Avoid Wasting Time- Reno

Sun Valley, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Learn the time management techniques of top executives and how to get more out of your day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ap0bE_0cFqQKMe00

#Saturday - #Nights - 8 pm to 11:59 pm - #KARAOKE at #Silver #Moon #Bar

Sun Valley, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 5465 Sun Valley Blvd, Sun Valley, NV

#Saturday #Nights - 8:00 pm to 11:59 pm - #KARAOKE at #Silver #Moon #Bar - 5465 Sun Valley Blvd, Sun Valley, Nevada 89433 About this event Please Click #Below, Then Click On #Register – #Saturday...

#Nv 89510
Nixon Digest

ABOUT

With Nixon Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

