Tyonek, AK

Tyonek calendar: Coming events

Tyonek Daily
 6 days ago

(TYONEK, AK) Tyonek has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Tyonek:

Joint Kenai and Soldotna Chamber Business Luncheon: HEA Happenings

Kenai, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 11471 Kenai Spur Hwy, Kenai, AK

Join the Kenai and Soldotna Chambers for a business luncheon! Brad Jaorschke, HEA General Manager will be giving us an update on the Homer Electric Associations current happenings.

Yarn Club

Kenai, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 163 Main St Loop, Kenai, AK

Do you Knit? Crochet? Embroider? Mend? Are you the kind of person who wants company doing so? Join other like-minded library patrons for a fun hour of crafting. Share ideas, get help, and just...

October New Driver Course

Kenai, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 14896 Kenai Spur Hwy Suite 106A, Kenai, AK

AAA Approved New Driver Program including 8 hours of engaging classroom instruction on August 7th. Followed by 8 hours of one to one driving lessons customized to fit your schedule and the road...

5K Costume Caper

Kenai, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 55176 Poolside Ave, Kenai, AK

Join us for our Annual 5K Costume Fun Run to benefit the Kenai Peninsula Food Bank. Free Family fun event!

Marriage Conference

Sterling, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 37925 Deville Rd, Sterling, AK

Building Connection, Building a Legacy At this Retreat , couples will Learn, Laugh & Pray together, building connection. $50 per couple. Contact the office or message us if you would like more...

#Ak Join#Soldotna Chambers#Ak Aaa#New Driver Program#Deville Rd
Tyonek Daily

Tyonek, AK
ABOUT

With Tyonek Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

