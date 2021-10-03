Tyonek calendar: Coming events

(TYONEK, AK) Tyonek has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Tyonek:

Joint Kenai and Soldotna Chamber Business Luncheon: HEA Happenings Kenai, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 11471 Kenai Spur Hwy, Kenai, AK

Join the Kenai and Soldotna Chambers for a business luncheon! Brad Jaorschke, HEA General Manager will be giving us an update on the Homer Electric Associations current happenings.

Yarn Club Kenai, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 163 Main St Loop, Kenai, AK

Do you Knit? Crochet? Embroider? Mend? Are you the kind of person who wants company doing so? Join other like-minded library patrons for a fun hour of crafting. Share ideas, get help, and just...

October New Driver Course Kenai, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 14896 Kenai Spur Hwy Suite 106A, Kenai, AK

AAA Approved New Driver Program including 8 hours of engaging classroom instruction on August 7th. Followed by 8 hours of one to one driving lessons customized to fit your schedule and the road...

5K Costume Caper Kenai, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 55176 Poolside Ave, Kenai, AK

Join us for our Annual 5K Costume Fun Run to benefit the Kenai Peninsula Food Bank. Free Family fun event!

Marriage Conference Sterling, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 37925 Deville Rd, Sterling, AK

Building Connection, Building a Legacy At this Retreat , couples will Learn, Laugh & Pray together, building connection. $50 per couple. Contact the office or message us if you would like more...